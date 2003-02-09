Let's be philosophical. People have lived like hypocrites since the dawn of time. That's what you call "civilisation."

François Vasseur Let's be philosophical. People have lived like hypocrites since the dawn of time. That's what you call "civilisation."

Dear, we've been living like hypocrites for years.

Aunt Line Dear, we've been living like hypocrites for years.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.