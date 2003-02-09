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Poster of The Flower of Evil
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Flower of Evil
6.5

The Flower of Evil

, 2003
La fleur du mal
France / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Flower of Evil
6.5

Synopsis

Three generations of a wealthy Bordeaux family are caught in the crossfire when Anne decides to run for mayor, thanks to a political pamphlet that revives an old murder scandal.

Cast

Benoit Magimel
Benoit Magimel
Gerard's son
Suzanne Flon
Aunt Line
Bernard Le Coq
Bernard Le Coq
Husband
Mélanie Doutey
Mélanie Doutey
Anne's daughter
Thomas Chabrol
Matthieu Lartigue
Henri Attal
Henri Attal
Fanny's Father-in-law
Nathalie Baye
Nathalie Baye
Wife
Kevin Ahyi
First Kid
Françoise Bertin
Thérèse
Jérôme Bertin
Volunteer
Director Claude Chabrol
Writer Caroline Eliacheff, Louise L. Lambrichs, Claude Chabrol
Composer Matthieu Chabrol
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 4 May 2017
World premiere 9 February 2003
Release date
9 February 2003 Belgium AL
19 February 2003 France
1 August 2003 Greece K15
17 October 2003 Spain
9 February 2003 Switzerland
9 February 2003 USA
MPAA R
Budget €7,400,000
Worldwide Gross $7,587,959
Production MK2 Productions, France 3 Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
La fleur du mal, The Flower of Evil, Die Blume des Bösen, La flor del mal, A romlás virága, Cvet zla, Florile Răului, Il fiore del male, Kötülük çiçeği, Květ Zla, Kwiaty zła, To anthos tou kakou, Το άνθος του κακού, Квітка зла, Цветето на злото, Цветок зла, 악의 꽃, 恶之花, 悪の華, 惡之華, 豪門孽殺

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

Michèle Charpin-Vasseur A week living like hypocrites.
Aunt Line Dear, we've been living like hypocrites for years.
François Vasseur Let's be philosophical. People have lived like hypocrites since the dawn of time. That's what you call "civilisation."
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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