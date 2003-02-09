ProductionMK2 Productions, France 3 Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
La fleur du mal, The Flower of Evil, Die Blume des Bösen, La flor del mal, A romlás virága, Cvet zla, Florile Răului, Il fiore del male, Kötülük çiçeği, Květ Zla, Kwiaty zła, To anthos tou kakou, Το άνθος του κακού, Квітка зла, Цветето на злото, Цветок зла, 악의 꽃, 恶之花, 悪の華, 惡之華, 豪門孽殺
Film rating
6.5
Rate15 votes
6.4IMDb
Quotes
Michèle Charpin-VasseurA week living like hypocrites.
Aunt LineDear, we've been living like hypocrites for years.
François VasseurLet's be philosophical. People have lived like hypocrites since the dawn of time. That's what you call "civilisation."
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.