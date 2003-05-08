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Poster of Down with Love
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Down with Love
6.4

Down with Love

, 2003
Down with Love
USA, Germany / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Down with Love
6.4

Cast

Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
Catcher Block
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Barbara Novak
Peter Spruyt
David Hyde Pierce
Peter MacMannus
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Vikki Hiller
Lynn Collins
Lynn Collins
Tony Randall
Theodore Banner
Rachel Dratch
Rachel Dratch
Gladys
Jack Plotnick
Maurice
John Aylward
E.G.
Warren Munson
C.B.
Matt Ross
Matt Ross
J.B.
Director Peyton Reed
Writer Eve Ahlert, Dennis Drake
Composer Marc Shaiman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 8 May 2003
World premiere 8 May 2003
Release date
4 September 2003 Russia 12+
14 August 2003 Australia
4 September 2003 Belarus
26 September 2003 Brazil
18 September 2003 Czechia U
25 December 2003 France TP
25 December 2003 Germany
3 October 2003 Great Britain
23 January 2004 Italy
4 September 2003 Kazakhstan
8 May 2003 Romania 15
17 October 2003 South Korea 15
9 October 2003 Sweden
8 May 2003 USA
4 September 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $39,468,111
Production Fox 2000 Pictures, Regency Enterprises, Jinks/Cohen Company
Also known as
Down with Love, Abajo el amor, Abaixo o Amor, Abbasso l'amore - Down with love, aşka veda, Assez avec l'amour, Bye Bye Love, Do diabła z miłością, Dol z ljubeznijo, Down with Love - Zum Teufel mit der Liebe!, Ei armastusele!, Fora l'amor, Hãy ngừng yêu, Jos cu dragostea!, K vragu i ljubav/Kvragu i ljubav, Kašlem na lásku, Kašlu na lásku, Kato o erotas!, Nost ar mīlestību, Pokolba a szerelemmel, Šalin meilę, Vähät rakkaudesta, Κάτω ο έρωτας, До біса кохання, Доле љубав/Dole ljubav, Долу любовта, К черту любовь!, डाउन द लव, 恋は邪魔者, 愛情趴趴走, Abbasso l'amore

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack Down with Love
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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