|4 September 2003
|Russia
|12+
|14 August 2003
|Australia
|4 September 2003
|Belarus
|26 September 2003
|Brazil
|18 September 2003
|Czechia
|U
|25 December 2003
|France
|TP
|25 December 2003
|Germany
|3 October 2003
|Great Britain
|23 January 2004
|Italy
|4 September 2003
|Kazakhstan
|8 May 2003
|Romania
|15
|17 October 2003
|South Korea
|15
|9 October 2003
|Sweden
|8 May 2003
|USA
|4 September 2003
|Ukraine
The additional scene at the end, in which Ewan McGregor and Renée Zellweger perform a duet, was filmed at the behest of Zellweger and McGregor. They pointed out that, since both had previously appeared in musicals (McGregor in Moulin Rouge! (2001) and Zellweger in Chicago (2002)), it would have been a sin not to include one.