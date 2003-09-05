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Poster of Secondhand Lions
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Secondhand Lions
7.5

Secondhand Lions

, 2003
Secondhand Lions
USA / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Secondhand Lions
7.5

Synopsis

A coming-of-age story about a shy, young boy sent by his irresponsible mother to spend the summer with his wealthy, eccentric uncles in Texas.

Cast

Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Garth
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Hub
Haley Joel Osment
Haley Joel Osment
Walter
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
Mae
Nicky Katt
Nicky Katt
Stan
Josh Lucas
Josh Lucas
Adult Walter
Michael O’Neill
Michael O’Neill
Ralph
Eric Balfour
Eric Balfour
Sheik's Grandson
Deirdre O'Connell
Helen
Christian Kane
Christian Kane
Young Hub
Director Tim McCanlies
Writer Tim McCanlies
Composer Patrick Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 24 October 2003
World premiere 5 September 2003
Release date
5 September 2003 Russia 12+
2 April 2004 Brazil
19 September 2003 Canada
18 February 2004 France
6 May 2004 Germany
24 October 2003 Great Britain 12
14 September 2004 Greece
5 September 2003 Kazakhstan
19 September 2003 USA
5 September 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $48,260,279
Production New Line Cinema, David Kirschner Productions, Digital Domain
Also known as
Secondhand Lions, Leones de segunda mano, Afrikas hemligheter, Afrikan salaisuudet, Brugte løver, Dos viejos cascarrabias, El secreto de los McCann, Hai Cựu Chiến Binh, Le secret des frères McCann, Leharcolt oroszlánok, Les vieux lions, Lições para Toda a Vida, Lições para Toda Vida, Löwen aus zweiter Hand, Os Meus Fabulosos Tios, Seni liutai, Teise ringi lõvid, Ultima aventura, Wakacje Waltera, Матори лавови, Подержанные львы, Старі леви, Уморените лъвове, ウォルター少年と、夏の休日, 盛夏獅王, Le secret des frères Mac Cann, 二手狮王, 세컨 핸드 라이온스

Film rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Hub Sometimes the things that may or may not be true are the things a man needs to believe in the most. That people are basically good; that honor, courage, and virtue mean everything; that power and money, money and power mean nothing; that good always triumphs over evil; and I want you to remember this, that love... true love never dies. You remember that, boy. You remember that. Doesn't matter if it's true or not. You see, a man should believe in those things, because those are the things worth believing in.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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