A love story set in 1930s England that follows 17-year-old Cassandra Mortmain, and the fortunes of her eccentric family, struggling to survive in a decaying English castle.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 51 minutes
Production year2003
World premiere11 January 2003
Budget$8,000,000
Worldwide Gross$6,586,341
ProductionBBC Film, Isle of Man Film Commission, Isle of Man Film
Also known as
I Capture the Castle, El castillo soñado, Aihmaloti kardia, Castelo dos Sonhos, Enyém a vár, Il profumo delle campanule, Kasandrin dvorac, Les demoiselles du château, Linnan neidot, Nie oddam zamku, O Meu Castelo, Rose & Cassandra, Αιχμάλωτη καρδιά, Моят замък, Я захватываю замок, 我的祕密城堡, 我的秘密城堡