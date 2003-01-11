Menu
Synopsis

A love story set in 1930s England that follows 17-year-old Cassandra Mortmain, and the fortunes of her eccentric family, struggling to survive in a decaying English castle.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 11 January 2003
Release date
11 January 2003 Russia 16+
10 July 2003 Australia PG
2 August 2005 France
9 May 2003 Great Britain
30 July 2004 Greece
30 May 2003 Ireland PG
11 September 2003 Israel
11 January 2003 Kazakhstan
31 July 2003 New Zealand PG
11 July 2003 USA
11 January 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,586,341
Production BBC Film, Isle of Man Film Commission, Isle of Man Film
Also known as
I Capture the Castle, El castillo soñado, Aihmaloti kardia, Castelo dos Sonhos, Enyém a vár, Il profumo delle campanule, Kasandrin dvorac, Les demoiselles du château, Linnan neidot, Nie oddam zamku, O Meu Castelo, Rose & Cassandra, Αιχμάλωτη καρδιά, Моят замък, Я захватываю замок, 我的祕密城堡, 我的秘密城堡
Director
Tim Fywell
Cast
Romola Garai
Henry Thomas
Rose Byrne
Bill Nighy
Tara Fitzgerald
