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Poster of Masked and Anonymous
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Masked and Anonymous
5.4

Masked and Anonymous

, 2003
Masked and Anonymous
USA, Great Britain / Drama, Comedy, Musical / 18+
Poster of Masked and Anonymous
5.4

Synopsis

A singer, whose career has gone on a downward spiral, is forced to make a comeback to the performance stage for a benefit concert.

Cast

Bob Dylan
Jack Fate
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Tom Friend
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Pagan Lace
John Goodman
John Goodman
Uncle Sweetheart
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Nina Veronica
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Bobby Cupid
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Mistress
Steven Bauer
Steven Bauer
Edgar
Bruce Dern
Bruce Dern
Editor
Michael Paul Chan
Guard
Director Larry Charles
Writer Bob Dylan, Larry Charles
Composer Bob Dylan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 22 January 2003
Release date
22 January 2003 Russia 12+
19 February 2004 Czechia U
22 January 2003 Kazakhstan
22 January 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $546,106
Production American Entertainment Investors, BBC Film, Destiny Productions
Also known as
Masked and Anonymous, Anónimos, A Máscara do Anonimato, Amžiaus šou, Az utolsó akkord, Gizli saklı, Jeźdźcy Apokalipsy, Sajandi etendus, World Gone Mad, Η μάσκα του ανώνυμου, Μασκαρεμένοι και ανώνυμοι, Маскиран и анонимен, Шоу века, ボブ・ディランの頭のなか, H maska toy anwnymoy, H maska toy anonymou, Maskaremenoi kai anonymoi, H maska tou anonymou

Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Jack Fate I was always a singer and maybe no more then that. Sometimes it's not enough to know the meaning of things, sometimes we have to know what things don't mean as well. Like what does it mean to not know what the person you love is capable of? Things fall apart, especially all the neat order of rules and laws. The way we look at the world is the way we really are. See it from a fair garden and everything looks cheerful. Climb to a higher plateau and you'll see plunder and murder. Truth and beauty are in the eye of the beholder. I stopped trying to figure everything out a long time ago.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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