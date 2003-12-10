The music for the film “The Car Keys” was composed by Ramon Pipin.

The film “The Car Keys” was directed by Laurent Baffie.

The runtime of the film “The Car Keys” is 1 hour 30 minutes.

The film “The Car Keys” is rated 5.2/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.3/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “The Car Keys” was on 10 December 2003.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.