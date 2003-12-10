Frequently asked questions about the film “The Car Keys”
When is the premiere of the film “The Car Keys”?
The world premiere of the film “The Car Keys” was on 10 December 2003.
What is the rating of the film “The Car Keys”?
The film “The Car Keys” is rated 5.2/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.3/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “The Car Keys”?
The runtime of the film “The Car Keys” is 1 hour 30 minutes.
Who directed the film “The Car Keys”?
The film “The Car Keys” was directed by Laurent Baffie.
How much did the film “The Car Keys” gross?
The film “The Car Keys” grossed $1,052,596 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “The Car Keys”?
The music for the film “The Car Keys” was composed by Ramon Pipin.