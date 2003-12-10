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Poster of The Car Keys
5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Car Keys
5.2

The Car Keys

, 2003
Clefs de bagnole, Les
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Car Keys
5.2

Cast

Marius Colucci
Marius Colucci
Un client du bar
Gotlib
Marcel, un pilier de comptoir
Maxime Le Forestier
Ticky Holgado
Claude Berri
Charles Gassot
Alain Sarde
Dominique Farrugia
Laurent Baffie
Laurent
Daniel Russo
Daniel
Pascal Sellem
Pascal, le barman
Karine Lyachenko
La barmaid
Director Laurent Baffie
Writer Laurent Baffie
Composer Ramon Pipin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 10 December 2003
Release date
29 April 2005 Russia Кино без границ
29 April 2005 Belarus
10 December 2003 France
8 May 2005 Great Britain
29 April 2005 Kazakhstan
29 April 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,052,596
Production Laurent Baffie Productions
Also known as
Les clefs de bagnole, Les clés de bagnole, The Car Keys, Ключи от машины

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 28 September 2021

Frequently asked questions about the film “The Car Keys”

When is the premiere of the film “The Car Keys”?

The world premiere of the film “The Car Keys” was on 10 December 2003.

What is the rating of the film “The Car Keys”?

The film “The Car Keys” is rated 5.2/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.3/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “The Car Keys”?

The runtime of the film “The Car Keys” is 1 hour 30 minutes.

Who directed the film “The Car Keys”?

The film “The Car Keys” was directed by Laurent Baffie.

How much did the film “The Car Keys” gross?

The film “The Car Keys” grossed $1,052,596 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “The Car Keys”?

The music for the film “The Car Keys” was composed by Ramon Pipin.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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