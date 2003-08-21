6.0My Boss's Daughter
My Boss's Daughter, 2003
USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Cast
Mark Aisbett
Commuter
Director David Zucker
Writer David Dorfman
Composer Teddy Castellucci
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 27 May 2004
World premiere 21 August 2003
Release date
|11 September 2003
|Russia
|12+
|3 October 2003
|Brazil
|15 April 2004
|Czechia
|U
|25 August 2004
|France
|10 June 2004
|Germany
|21 August 2003
|Great Britain
|6 February 2004
|Italy
|11 September 2003
|Kazakhstan
|13 February 2004
|Romania
|22 August 2003
|USA
|11 September 2003
|Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,191,005
Production Dimension Films, Miramax
Also known as
My Boss's Daughter, La hija de mi jefe, A Filha do Chefe, A Filha do Patrão, A főnököm lánya, Amor cu fiica sefului, Ćerka mog šefa, Chefens datter, Con Gái Của Sếp, Córka mojego szefa, I kori tou afentikou, Kći mog šefa, La figlia del mio capo, La fille de mon patron, Mana bosa meita, Mano boso dukra, Mon boss, sa fille et moi, Partyalarm, Partyalarm - Finger weg von meiner Tochter, Partyalarm - Hände weg von meiner Tochter, Patronun kızı, Pomon tytär, Šefova hčerka, Šialené rande, Šílený rande, Sjefens datter, The Guest, Η κόρη του αφεντικού, Донька мого боса, Дочь моего босса, Дъщерята на шефа, セレブな彼女の落とし方, 頭家千金, 마이 보스즈 도터, My Bosses Daughter, Müdirimin Qızı
Updated 5 September 2023
Film TrailersAll trailers
Frequently asked questions about the film “My Boss's Daughter”
When is the premiere of the film “My Boss's Daughter”?
The world premiere of the film “My Boss's Daughter” was on 21 August 2003.
What is the rating of the film “My Boss's Daughter”?
The film “My Boss's Daughter” is rated 6.0/10 on Kinoafisha (16 votes) and 4.7/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “My Boss's Daughter”?
The runtime of the film “My Boss's Daughter” is 1 hour 23 minutes.
Who directed the film “My Boss's Daughter”?
The film “My Boss's Daughter” was directed by David Zucker.
What is the budget of the film “My Boss's Daughter”?
The budget of the film “My Boss's Daughter” is $14,000,000.
How much did the film “My Boss's Daughter” gross?
The film “My Boss's Daughter” grossed $18,191,005 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “My Boss's Daughter”?
The music for the film “My Boss's Daughter” was composed by Teddy Castellucci.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for My Boss's Daughter
Little Fockers Comedy
2010, USA
6.6
The Hangover Comedy
2009, USA
7.9
Candy Drama, Romantic
2006, Australia
7.4
Alpha Dog Crime, Drama
2006, USA
7.2
Love Actually Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2002, Great Britain / USA
7.6
Zyat Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
5.0
The Second Act Comedy
2024, France
6.4
Spread Comedy
2009, USA
6.7
What Happens in Vegas Comedy
2008, USA
7.0
Guess Who Comedy
2005, USA
6.4
Just Married Comedy
2003, USA / Germany
6.4
A Lot Like Love Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2005, USA
7.0
2026, Russia, Family
2026, Russia, Drama, History
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
2026, Russia, Fantasy
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Family
2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, Russia, Biography
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family