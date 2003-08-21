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No, like the football player. O.J. Simpson.

Jack Taylor No, like the football player. O.J. Simpson.

O.J.? Like the murderer?

Tom Stansfield O.J.? Like the murderer?

This is O.J.

Jack Taylor This is O.J.

The music for the film “My Boss's Daughter” was composed by Teddy Castellucci.

The budget of the film “My Boss's Daughter” is $14,000,000.

The film “My Boss's Daughter” was directed by David Zucker.

The runtime of the film “My Boss's Daughter” is 1 hour 23 minutes.

The film “My Boss's Daughter” is rated 6.0/10 on Kinoafisha (16 votes) and 4.7/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “My Boss's Daughter” was on 21 August 2003.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.