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Poster of My Boss's Daughter
6.0
My Boss's Daughter - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films My Boss's Daughter
6.0

My Boss's Daughter

, 2003
My Boss's Daughter
USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of My Boss's Daughter
6.0
My Boss's Daughter - Trailer
My Boss's Daughter  Trailer

Cast

Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher
Tom Stansfield
Tara Reid
Tara Reid
Lisa Taylor
Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
T.J.
Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp
Jack Taylor
Andy Richter
Andy Richter
Red Taylor
Patrick Cranshaw
Jon Abrahams
Jon Abrahams
Paul
Link Baker
Carmen Electra
Carmen Electra
Molly Shannon
Molly Shannon
Audrey Bennett
David Koechner
David Koechner
Mark Aisbett
Commuter
Director David Zucker
Writer David Dorfman
Composer Teddy Castellucci
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 27 May 2004
World premiere 21 August 2003
Release date
11 September 2003 Russia 12+
3 October 2003 Brazil
15 April 2004 Czechia U
25 August 2004 France
10 June 2004 Germany
21 August 2003 Great Britain
6 February 2004 Italy
11 September 2003 Kazakhstan
13 February 2004 Romania
22 August 2003 USA
11 September 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,191,005
Production Dimension Films, Miramax
Also known as
My Boss's Daughter, La hija de mi jefe, A Filha do Chefe, A Filha do Patrão, A főnököm lánya, Amor cu fiica sefului, Ćerka mog šefa, Chefens datter, Con Gái Của Sếp, Córka mojego szefa, I kori tou afentikou, Kći mog šefa, La figlia del mio capo, La fille de mon patron, Mana bosa meita, Mano boso dukra, Mon boss, sa fille et moi, Partyalarm, Partyalarm - Finger weg von meiner Tochter, Partyalarm - Hände weg von meiner Tochter, Patronun kızı, Pomon tytär, Šefova hčerka, Šialené rande, Šílený rande, Sjefens datter, The Guest, Η κόρη του αφεντικού, Донька мого боса, Дочь моего босса, Дъщерята на шефа, セレブな彼女の落とし方, 頭家千金, 마이 보스즈 도터, My Bosses Daughter, Müdirimin Qızı

Film rating

6.0
Rate 16 votes
4.7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Razzie Awards — all awards and nominations (3)
Updated 5 September 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
My Boss's Daughter - Trailer
My Boss's Daughter Trailer
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Quotes

[Jack Taylor introduces his pet owl]
Jack Taylor This is O.J.
Tom Stansfield O.J.? Like the murderer?
Jack Taylor No, like the football player. O.J. Simpson.

Frequently asked questions about the film “My Boss's Daughter”

When is the premiere of the film “My Boss's Daughter”?

The world premiere of the film “My Boss's Daughter” was on 21 August 2003.

What is the rating of the film “My Boss's Daughter”?

The film “My Boss's Daughter” is rated 6.0/10 on Kinoafisha (16 votes) and 4.7/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “My Boss's Daughter”?

The runtime of the film “My Boss's Daughter” is 1 hour 23 minutes.

Who directed the film “My Boss's Daughter”?

The film “My Boss's Daughter” was directed by David Zucker.

What is the budget of the film “My Boss's Daughter”?

The budget of the film “My Boss's Daughter” is $14,000,000.

How much did the film “My Boss's Daughter” gross?

The film “My Boss's Daughter” grossed $18,191,005 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “My Boss's Daughter”?

The music for the film “My Boss's Daughter” was composed by Teddy Castellucci.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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