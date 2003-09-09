ProductionFCL Films, Media Principia, Studio Ex-centris
Also known as
La face cachée de la lune, The Far Side of the Moon, Far Side of the Moon, A Face Oculta da Lua, Die andere Seite des Mondes, Kuun pimeä puoli, Kuun tuolla puolen, La cara oculta de la Luna, Ukryta strona księżyca, Обратная сторона Луны, Månens bakside
Film rating
7.3
Rate15 votes
7.2IMDb
Quotes
AndréReally, she had found a name for her goldfish?
PhilippeYes, she called him Beethoven.
AndréWhy did she call him Beethoven? Because he is deaf as a post and plays the 9th when you feed him?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.