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Poster of Far Side of the Moon
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Far Side of the Moon
7.3

Far Side of the Moon

, 2003
La Face cachée de la lune
Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of Far Side of the Moon
7.3

Cast

Robert Lepage
André
Céline Bonnier
Nathalie
Anne-Marie Cadieux
La mère
Loren Kote
Marco Poulin
Carl
Fabrice Mongeau
Philippe à 15 ans
Raphaël Dury
Philippe à 7 ans
Étienne Bouchard-Dauphin
André à 8 ans
Gregory Hlady
L'interprète
Yves Amyot
Le barman
Richard Fréchette
Le médecin
Director Robert Lepage
Writer Robert Lepage, Emile Nelligan
Composer Benoit Jutras
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 9 September 2003
Release date
24 October 2003 Canada
10 November 2005 Germany
9 September 2003 USA
Budget 1,600,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross $248,460
Production FCL Films, Media Principia, Studio Ex-centris
Also known as
La face cachée de la lune, The Far Side of the Moon, Far Side of the Moon, A Face Oculta da Lua, Die andere Seite des Mondes, Kuun pimeä puoli, Kuun tuolla puolen, La cara oculta de la Luna, Ukryta strona księżyca, Обратная сторона Луны, Månens bakside

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

André Really, she had found a name for her goldfish?
Philippe Yes, she called him Beethoven.
André Why did she call him Beethoven? Because he is deaf as a post and plays the 9th when you feed him?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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