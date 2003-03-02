Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
6.4
Kinoafisha Films War at a Distance
6.4

War at a Distance

, 2003
Erkennen und verfolgen
Germany / Documentary / 18+
6.4
Director Harun Farocki
Writer Harun Farocki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 54 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 2 March 2003
Release date
2 March 2003 Switzerland
Production Harun Farocki Filmproduktion
Also known as
Erkennen und verfolgen, Rozpoznanie i nakierowanie, War at a Distance

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for War at a Distance

Ein Tag im Leben der Endverbraucher Documentary
1993, Germany
7.0
Videogramme einer Revolution
Videogramme einer Revolution Documentary
1992, Germany
8.0
Etwas wird sichtbar Documentary
1981, West Germany
6.0
Sauerbruch Hutton Architekten Documentary
2013, Germany
6.0
Gefängnisbilder
Gefängnisbilder Documentary
2003, Germany
7.0
Still Life
Still Life Documentary
1997, Germany
7.0
How to Live in the German Federal Republic
How to Live in the German Federal Republic Documentary
1990, Germany
7.0
Wie man sieht Documentary
1986, West Germany
7.0
The Inextinguishable Fire
The Inextinguishable Fire Documentary
1969, West Germany
6.0
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges Documentary, War
1988, West Germany
7.0
Respite Documentary, Short
2007, Germany / South Korea
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more