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Poster of The Jungle Book 2
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Jungle Book 2
5.9

The Jungle Book 2

, 2003
The Jungle Book 2
USA, Australia / Animation, Family / 18+
Poster of The Jungle Book 2
5.9

Cast

John Goodman
John Goodman
Baloo
Haley Joel Osment
Haley Joel Osment
Mowgli
Mae Whitman
Mae Whitman
Shanti
Connor Funk
Ranjan
Bob Joles
Bagheera
John Rhys-Davies
John Rhys-Davies
Ranjan's Father
Jim Cummings
Jim Cummings
M.C. Monkey
Phil Collins
Lucky
Tony Jay
Shere Khan
Jeff Bennett
Jeff Bennett
Flaps
Director Steve Trenbirth
Writer Karl Geurs, Evan Spiliotopoulos, Roger S.H. Schulman, Carter Crocker, David Reynolds
Composer Steve Harwell, Joel McNeely
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA / Australia
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 7 February 2003
World premiere 7 February 2003
Release date
1 May 2003 Russia Каскад 0+
10 April 2003 Australia
1 May 2003 Belarus
14 February 2003 Canada
20 February 2003 Czechia U
6 August 2003 Denmark
7 February 2003 France
27 March 2003 Germany
10 April 2003 Great Britain
5 April 2003 Greece
11 April 2003 Ireland
4 April 2003 Italy
1 May 2003 Kazakhstan
20 February 2003 Netherlands
7 February 2003 Norway
13 March 2003 Slovakia
11 April 2003 Spain
7 February 2003 Sweden
14 February 2003 USA
1 May 2003 Ukraine
MPAA G
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $186,303,759
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Disneytoon Studios, Walt Disney Animation Australia
Also known as
The Jungle Book 2, El libro de la selva 2, Das Dschungelbuch 2, Jungle boek 2, Knjiga o džungli 2, A dzsungel könyve 2, Cartea Junglei 2, Djungelboken 2, Džiungliu knyga 2, Džungliraamat 2, El llibre de la selva 2, Il libro della giungla 2, Jungelboken 2, Junglebogen 2, Księga dżungli 2, Le livre de la jungle 2, Mogli: O Menino Lobo 2, O Livro da Selva 2, Orman Çocuğu 2, To vivlio tis zouglas 2, Viidakkokirja 2, Το βιβλίο της ζούγκλας 2, Книга джунглей 2, Книга джунглів 2, Книга за Джунглата 2, जंगल बुक 2, ジャングル・ブック2, 森林王子2, Cəngəllik Kitabı 2, Skógarlíf 2

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 27 August 2024

Quotes

Lucky the Vulture Ask me if I can whup that tiger. Go on. Go on, ask me.
Buzzy the Vulture Can you whup that tiger?
Lucky the Vulture I "Shere Khan".
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

With the exception of King Louie the orangutan, Winifred the elephant (Colonel Hathi's mate) and the wolf pack, all the characters from The Jungle Book (1967) return in this follow-up. The character of King Louie was cut because Disney would have been obliged to pay the estate of voice actor Louis Prima had the character appeared in any form, owing to Gia Maione's refusal to allow any performer to impersonate her husband's voice. The matter was finally settled ten years on after Maione's death, and King Louie was included in Džungliraamat (2016).

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