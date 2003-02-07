|1 May 2003
|Russia
|Каскад
|0+
|10 April 2003
|Australia
|1 May 2003
|Belarus
|14 February 2003
|Canada
|20 February 2003
|Czechia
|U
|6 August 2003
|Denmark
|7 February 2003
|France
|27 March 2003
|Germany
|10 April 2003
|Great Britain
|5 April 2003
|Greece
|11 April 2003
|Ireland
|4 April 2003
|Italy
|1 May 2003
|Kazakhstan
|20 February 2003
|Netherlands
|7 February 2003
|Norway
|13 March 2003
|Slovakia
|11 April 2003
|Spain
|7 February 2003
|Sweden
|14 February 2003
|USA
|1 May 2003
|Ukraine
With the exception of King Louie the orangutan, Winifred the elephant (Colonel Hathi's mate) and the wolf pack, all the characters from The Jungle Book (1967) return in this follow-up. The character of King Louie was cut because Disney would have been obliged to pay the estate of voice actor Louis Prima had the character appeared in any form, owing to Gia Maione's refusal to allow any performer to impersonate her husband's voice. The matter was finally settled ten years on after Maione's death, and King Louie was included in Džungliraamat (2016).