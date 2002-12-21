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Poster of Monte Walsh
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Monte Walsh
7.1

Monte Walsh

, 2003
Monte Walsh
USA / Romantic, Western / 18+
Poster of Monte Walsh
7.1

Cast

Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck
Monte Walsh
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
'Countess' Martine
George Eads
Frank 'Shorty' Austin
Keith Carradine
Chester 'Chet' Rollins
Robert Carradine
Robert Carradine
Sunfish Perkins
Barry Corbin
Bob the Storekeeper
James Gammon
James Gammon
Albert Miller
James Gammon
James Gammon
Albert Miller
Rex Linn
Rex Linn
Hat Henderson
John Michael Higgins
Robert Slocum
William Sanderson
Skimpy Eagens
Director Simon Wincer
Writer Robert B. Parker, Michael Brandman, David Zelag Goodman, Lukas Heller
Composer Eric Colvin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 21 December 2002
Release date
21 December 2002 USA
Production TNT, Brandman Productions, TWS Productions II
Also known as
Monte Walsh, Монти Уолш, Az utolsó cowboy, El último vaquero, Le dernier cow-boy, Monte Walsh - Der letzte Cowboy, Monte Walsh - Il nome della giustizia, Monte Walsh: Az utolsó cowboy, Samotny kowboj, Ξεχασμένος ήρωας, American Experience: Ansel Adams, Ansel Adams (American Experience)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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