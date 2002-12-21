ProductionTNT, Brandman Productions, TWS Productions II
Also known as
Monte Walsh, Монти Уолш, Az utolsó cowboy, El último vaquero, Le dernier cow-boy, Monte Walsh - Der letzte Cowboy, Monte Walsh - Il nome della giustizia, Monte Walsh: Az utolsó cowboy, Samotny kowboj, Ξεχασμένος ήρωας, American Experience: Ansel Adams, Ansel Adams (American Experience)
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Monte WalshRudy, you can't have no idea how little I care.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.