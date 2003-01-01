The film “The Stroll” was directed by Aleksey Uchitel.

The runtime of the film “The Stroll” is 1 hour 28 minutes.

The film “The Stroll” is rated 6.8/10 on Kinoafisha (12 votes) and 7.2/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “The Stroll” was on 1 January 2003.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.