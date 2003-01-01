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Poster of The Stroll
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Stroll
6.8

The Stroll

, 2003
Progulka
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Stroll
6.8

Cast

Irina Pegova
Irina Pegova
Olya
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Pyotr
Evgeniy Grishkovets
Evgeniy Grishkovets
Seva
Madlen Dzhabrailova
Madlen Dzhabrailova
Gypsy woman in a trolleybus
Andrey Kazakov
Andrey Kazakov
Aleksey Kolubkov
Aleksey Kolubkov
Wedding guest
Mikhail Krylov
Mikhail Krylov
Police sergeant
Ekaterina Krupenina
Correspondent in the helicopter
Natalya Kurdyubova
Oleg Niryan
Kseniya Kutepova
Kseniya Kutepova
Polina Kutepova
Polina Kutepova
Director Aleksey Uchitel
Writer Avdotya Smirnova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 1 January 2003
Release date
25 September 2003 Russia RWV Film 6+
26 September 2003 Belarus
26 September 2003 Kazakhstan
1 January 2003 USA
26 September 2003 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $61,199
Production Rock Films
Also known as
Progulka, The Stroll, Der Spaziergang, Pasivaikščiojimas, Przechadzka, Прогулка

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Moscow International Film Festival · Window to Europe — all awards and nominations (3)
Updated 19 August 2026

Frequently asked questions about the film “The Stroll”

When is the premiere of the film “The Stroll”?

The world premiere of the film “The Stroll” was on 1 January 2003.

What is the rating of the film “The Stroll”?

The film “The Stroll” is rated 6.8/10 on Kinoafisha (12 votes) and 7.2/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “The Stroll”?

The runtime of the film “The Stroll” is 1 hour 28 minutes.

Who directed the film “The Stroll”?

The film “The Stroll” was directed by Aleksey Uchitel.

How much did the film “The Stroll” gross?

The film “The Stroll” grossed $61,199 worldwide.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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