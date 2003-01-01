6.8Progulka
The Stroll, 2003
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Cast
Director Aleksey Uchitel
Writer Avdotya Smirnova
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 1 January 2003
Release date
|25 September 2003
|Russia
|RWV Film
|6+
|26 September 2003
|Belarus
|26 September 2003
|Kazakhstan
|1 January 2003
|USA
|26 September 2003
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $61,199
Production Rock Films
Also known as
Progulka, The Stroll, Der Spaziergang, Pasivaikščiojimas, Przechadzka, Прогулка
Updated 19 August 2026
Frequently asked questions about the film “The Stroll”
When is the premiere of the film “The Stroll”?
The world premiere of the film “The Stroll” was on 1 January 2003.
What is the rating of the film “The Stroll”?
The film “The Stroll” is rated 6.8/10 on Kinoafisha (12 votes) and 7.2/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “The Stroll”?
The runtime of the film “The Stroll” is 1 hour 28 minutes.
Who directed the film “The Stroll”?
The film “The Stroll” was directed by Aleksey Uchitel.
How much did the film “The Stroll” gross?
The film “The Stroll” grossed $61,199 worldwide.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
Ekaterina Krupenina has made her debut.
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