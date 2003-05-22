Similar films for Little Lili
I'm Glad My Mother Is Alive Drama
2009, France
6.0
A Secret Drama
2007, France
6.0
Love Crime Drama
2010, France
6.0
Lily Sometimes Drama
2010, France
6.0
Alice and the Mayor Drama, Comedy
2019, France
6.0
Yves Saint Laurent Drama
2014, France
6.0
In the Name of My Daughter Drama
2014, France
6.0
Love at First Fight Adventure, Comedy, Romantic
2014, France
6.0
On Tour Comedy, Drama
2010, France
6.0
5x2 Romantic, Drama
2004, France
6.0
The Flower of Evil Thriller, Drama
2003, France
6.0
La légende de Parva Family, Animation
2003, France
6.0