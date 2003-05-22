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Poster of Little Lili
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Little Lili
6.3

Little Lili

, 2003
Petite Lili, La
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Little Lili
6.3

Cast

Bernard Giraudeau
Bernard Giraudeau
Brice
Jean-Pierre Marielle
Jean-Pierre Marielle
Simon Marceaux
Ludivine Sagnier
Ludivine Sagnier
Emilier Novacki, dite Lili
Robinson Stevenin
Robinson Stevenin
Julien Marceaux
Julie Depardieu
Julie Depardieu
Jeanne-Marie
Yves Jacques
Yves Jacques
Serge
Marc Betton
Guy
Michel Piccoli
Michel Piccoli
L'acteur qui joue Simon
Nicole Garcia
Nicole Garcia
Mado Marceaux
Anne Le Ny
Anne Le Ny
Léone
Director Claude Miller
Writer Julien Boivent, Anton Chekhov, Claude Miller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 22 May 2003
Release date
27 December 2003 Russia
27 December 2003 Belarus
27 August 2003 France
27 December 2003 Kazakhstan
11 November 2003 USA
27 December 2003 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,130,937
Production L.C.J Editions & Productions, Les Films de la Boissière, Cinémaginaire Inc.
Also known as
La petite Lili, A Pequena Lili, La pequeña Lili, Little Lili, A kis Lili, Die kleine Lili, Küçük Lili, Mała Lili, Micuta Lili, Λιλί, το κορίτσι πειρασμός, Малката Лили, Малышка Лили, リリィ

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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