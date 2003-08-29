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Poster of Love Me If You Dare
7.5
Love Me If You Dare - Dubbed re-release trailer
Kinoafisha Films Love Me If You Dare
7.5

Love Me If You Dare

, 2003
Love Me If You Dare
France, Belgium / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Tickets Trailers
Tickets
Poster of Love Me If You Dare
7.5
Tickets
Love Me If You Dare - Dubbed re-release trailer
Love Me If You Dare  Dubbed re-release trailer

Cast

Guillaume Canet
Guillaume Canet
Julien Janvier
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
Sophie Kowalsky
Gérard Watkins
Julien's Father
Laëtizia Venezia Tarnowska
Christelle Louise Bouchard
Gilles Lellouche
Gilles Lellouche
Sergei Nimov Nimovitch
Élodie Navarre
Aurélie Miller
Thibault Verhaeghe
Julien à 8 ans
Joséphine Lebas-Joly
Sophie à 8 ans
Emmanuelle Grönvold
Julien's Mother
Julia Faure
Sophie's Sister
Director Yann Samuell
Writer Yann Samuell
Composer Philippe Rombi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 18 March 2022
World premiere 29 August 2003
Release date
13 August 2026 Russia КИНОМАНИЯ 18+
9 September 2004 Australia
20 May 2005 Austria
18 November 2004 Belarus
24 September 2003 Belgium
10 September 2004 Brazil
18 February 2005 Bulgaria
11 April 2008 Colombia
4 March 2004 Czechia
13 February 2004 Finland
17 September 2003 France
12 August 2004 Germany
20 August 2004 Great Britain
6 February 2004 Greece
13 May 2004 Hungary
3 September 2004 Ireland
15 April 2004 Israel
12 March 2004 Italy
18 November 2004 Kazakhstan
20 November 2003 Netherlands
4 February 2005 Poland
19 May 2005 Portugal
3 November 2005 Slovakia
5 March 2004 South Korea
27 August 2004 Spain
1 July 2004 Switzerland
30 April 2004 Taiwan
18 November 2004 Thailand
14 February 2020 Turkey
28 May 2004 USA
18 November 2004 Ukraine
6 June 2008 Venezuela
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $8,604,201
Production Nord-Ouest Films, StudioCanal, Artémis Productions
Also known as
Jeux d'enfants, Love Me If You Dare, Amor ou Consequência, Atrévete a amar, Влюбись в меня, если осмелишься, Älska mig om du törs, Älska om du vågar, Amami se hai coraggio, Armasta Mind, Kui Julged, Cesaretin var mı aşka?, Children's Games, Dečje igrice, Detské hry, Elsk meg om du tør!, Iubește-mă dacă poți!, Liebe mich, wenn du dich traust, Love Me If You Dare!, Mieux que la vie, Miłość na żądanie, Quiéreme si te atreves, Rakasta jos uskallat, Szeress, ha mersz, Vadí nevadí, Vaikų žaidimai, Yêu Em Anh Dám Không?, Αγάπα με αν τολμάς, Детски игри, Дитячі ігри, 世界でいちばん不運で幸せな私, 两小无猜, 儿童游戏, 宝贝游戏, 敢愛就來, 敢爱就来, Закохайся в мене, якщо насмілишся

Film rating

7.5
Rate 57 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1038 In the Drama genre  484 In the Romantic genre  138 In films of France  64 In films of Belgium  8 In films of 2003  16

Film Trailers

All trailers
Love Me If You Dare - Dubbed re-release trailer
Love Me If You Dare Dubbed re-release trailer
Love Me If You Dare - Trailer
Love Me If You Dare Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Julien Jeanvier [as Julien is fleeing from the police] Sophie was back in the game! Pure, raw, explosive pleasure! Better than drugs, better than smack! Better than a dope-coke-crack-fix-shit-shoot-sniff-ganja-marijuana-blotter-acid-ecstasy! Better than sex, head, 69, orgies, masturbation, tantrism, Kama Sutra or Thai doggy-style! Better than banana milkshakes! Better than George Lucas's trilogy, the muppets and 2001! Better than Emma Peel, Marilyn, Lara Croft and Cindy Crawford's beauty mark! Better than the B-side to Abbey Road, Jimmy Hendrix and the first man on the moon! Space Mountain, Santa Claus, Bill Gates' fortune, the Dalai Lama, Lazarus raised from the dead! Schwarzenegger's testosterone shots, Pam Anderson's lips! Woodstock, raves... Better than Sade, Rimbaud, Morrison and Castaneda! Better than freedom, better than life!
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
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Karo 11 Oktyabr
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
19:30 from 770 ₽
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