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Poster of National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze
4.8
Kinoafisha Films National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze
4.8

National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze

, 2003
National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze
4.8

Cast

Tatyana Ali
Claire
Boti Bliss
Dominique the Hooker
James DeBello
James DeBello
Cliff Richards
Marieh Delfino
Gerri Farber
Tony Denman
Newmar
Danielle Fishel
Marla
Edwin Hodge
Edwin Hodge
Jennifer Lyons
Chris Owen
Chris Owen
Cameron Richardson
Cameron Richardson
Patrick Renna
Randy Spelling
Director David Hillenbrand, Scott Hillenbrand
Writer Josh Miller, Pat Casey
Composer David Hillenbrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 26 September 2003
Release date
19 August 2004 Russia
19 August 2004 Belarus
27 October 2006 Germany
19 August 2004 Kazakhstan
15 March 2008 South Korea
22 October 2007 Spain
26 September 2003 USA
19 August 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $436,365
Production National Lampoon
Also known as
Dorm Daze, Calentura de locura, Drôle de campus, National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze, Agyatlan ágyasok, College Animals, College Animals - Wilder geht's (n)immer!, Dorm Day Crazy, Dorm Daze - Huumaa kampuksella, Dorm Daze - Un college di svitati, Escuela de novatos, National Lampoon esittää Dorm Daze - Huumaa kampuksella, National Lampoon presenterar Dorm Daze, National Lampoon's Dorm Daze, Nhầm Lẫn, Nota 10 em Confusão, Szalony akademik, Un college di svitati, Οι πρωτοετείς, Переполох в общаге, Переполох у гуртожитку, Тој луд колеџ, 못말리는 섹스 아카데미, Переполох общаге, Blázinec na koleji, A College Sex Comedy

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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