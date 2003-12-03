Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Kinoafisha Films Something's Gotta Give

Something's Gotta Give

Something's Gotta Give 18+
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 4 February 2004
World premiere 3 December 2003
Release date
4 March 2004 Russia 16+
8 January 2004 Australia
4 March 2004 Belarus
12 February 2004 Brazil
11 March 2004 Czechia 12+
4 February 2004 France
12 February 2004 Germany
6 February 2004 Great Britain
6 February 2004 Greece
6 February 2004 Italy
4 March 2004 Kazakhstan
12 December 2003 Mexico B-15
12 December 2003 Netherlands 14
26 February 2004 Portugal M/12
13 February 2004 South Korea
13 February 2004 Spain
13 February 2004 Sweden
6 February 2004 Taiwan
12 December 2003 USA
4 March 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $80,000,000
Worldwide Gross $265,328,837
Production Columbia Pictures, Warner Bros., Waverly Films
Also known as
Something's Gotta Give, Alguien tiene que ceder, Alguém Tem que Ceder, Galen i kärlek, Aşkta Her Şey Mümkün, Ceva, ceva tot o iesi, Cuando menos te lo esperas..., Điều Chia Sẻ Ngọt Ngào, Jotain annettavaa, Kallio arga, para argotera, Labāk vēlāk nekā par vēlu, Lepiej późno niż później, Lepší pozdě nežli později, Lepšie neskoro ako nikdy, Ljubav nema pravila, Ljubezen je luštna stvar, Milovať je zábavné, Minden végzet nehéz, Mylėti(s) smagu, Når du mindst venter det, Når du minst venter det, Parem hilja kui mitte kunagi, Quan menys t'ho esperes, Quelque chose d'inattendu, Tout peut arriver, Tutto può succedere - Something's Gotta Give, Untitled Nancy Meyers Project, Was das Herz begehrt, Yeki Bayad Kootah Biad, Κάλλιο αργά παρά αργότερα, Любовь по правилам и без, Невъзможно твой, Само не ти, 恋愛適齢期, 愛你在心眼難開
Director
Nancy Meyers
Nancy Meyers
Cast
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Similar films for Something's Gotta Give
Gloria 7.3
Gloria (2013)
It's Complicated 7.1
It's Complicated (2009)
What Women Want 7.6
What Women Want (2000)
And So It Goes 5.5
And So It Goes (2014)
The Family Stone 6.8
The Family Stone (2005)
As Good as It Gets 7.2
As Good as It Gets (1997)
A Walk in the Clouds 7.3
A Walk in the Clouds (1995)
Because I Said So 6.4
Because I Said So (2007)
The First Wives Club 7.4
The First Wives Club (1996)
Destination Wedding 5.7
Destination Wedding (2018)
Book Club 6.9
Book Club (2018)
5 Flights Up 6.2
5 Flights Up (2014)

7.0
