The music for the film “Father and Son” was composed by Andrey Sigle.

The film “Father and Son” grossed $73,351 worldwide.

The film “Father and Son” was directed by Alexander Sokurov.

The runtime of the film “Father and Son” is 1 hour 40 minutes.

The film “Father and Son” is rated 6.4/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 6.5/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Father and Son” was on 23 May 2003.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.