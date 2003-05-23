6.4Father and Son
Father and Son, 2003
Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Russia, France / Drama / 18+
Cast
Marina Zasukhina
Girl
Jaime Freitas
João Gonçalves
Svetlana Svirko
Director Alexander Sokurov
Writer Sergey Potepalov
Composer Andrey Sigle
Film details
Country Netherlands / Italy / Germany / Russia / France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 23 May 2003
Release date
|12 September 2003
|Russia
|16+
|18 September 2003
|Belarus
|18 September 2003
|Kazakhstan
|18 September 2003
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $73,351
Production Zero-Film, Lumen Films, Nikola Film
Also known as
Otets i syn, Father and Son, Padre e hijo, Pai e Filho, Apa és fia, Baba ve Oğul, Ojciec i syn, Padre e figlio, Pateras kai gios, Père et fils, Père, fils, Tata si fiu, Vater und Sohn, Отац и син, Отец и сын, ファザー、サン, 父与子, 父子迷情
Updated 8 December 2020
Frequently asked questions about the film “Father and Son”
When is the premiere of the film “Father and Son”?
The world premiere of the film “Father and Son” was on 23 May 2003.
What is the rating of the film “Father and Son”?
The film “Father and Son” is rated 6.4/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 6.5/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Father and Son”?
The runtime of the film “Father and Son” is 1 hour 40 minutes.
Who directed the film “Father and Son”?
The film “Father and Son” was directed by Alexander Sokurov.
How much did the film “Father and Son” gross?
The film “Father and Son” grossed $73,351 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Father and Son”?
The music for the film “Father and Son” was composed by Andrey Sigle.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
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