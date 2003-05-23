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Poster of Father and Son
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Father and Son
6.4

Father and Son

, 2003
Father and Son
Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Russia, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Father and Son
6.4

Cast

Andrei Shchetinin
Father
Aleksei Nejmyshev
Aleksei, the Son
Aleksandr Razbash
Aleksandr Razbash
Sasha
Fyodor Lavrov
Fyodor Lavrov
Fyodor
Marina Zasukhina
Girl
Anna Aleksakhina
Anna Aleksakhina
Jaime Freitas
João Gonçalves
Svetlana Svirko
Director Alexander Sokurov
Writer Sergey Potepalov
Composer Andrey Sigle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands / Italy / Germany / Russia / France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 23 May 2003
Release date
12 September 2003 Russia 16+
18 September 2003 Belarus
18 September 2003 Kazakhstan
18 September 2003 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $73,351
Production Zero-Film, Lumen Films, Nikola Film
Also known as
Otets i syn, Father and Son, Padre e hijo, Pai e Filho, Apa és fia, Baba ve Oğul, Ojciec i syn, Padre e figlio, Pateras kai gios, Père et fils, Père, fils, Tata si fiu, Vater und Sohn, Отац и син, Отец и сын, ファザー、サン, 父与子, 父子迷情

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Cannes Film Festival — all awards and nominations (2)
Updated 8 December 2020

Frequently asked questions about the film “Father and Son”

When is the premiere of the film “Father and Son”?

The world premiere of the film “Father and Son” was on 23 May 2003.

What is the rating of the film “Father and Son”?

The film “Father and Son” is rated 6.4/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 6.5/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Father and Son”?

The runtime of the film “Father and Son” is 1 hour 40 minutes.

Who directed the film “Father and Son”?

The film “Father and Son” was directed by Alexander Sokurov.

How much did the film “Father and Son” gross?

The film “Father and Son” grossed $73,351 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Father and Son”?

The music for the film “Father and Son” was composed by Andrey Sigle.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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