Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The History of Spring Draft
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The History of Spring Draft

The History of Spring Draft

The History of Spring Draft 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 22 September 2003
Release date
22 September 2003 Russia
Production Mentor Cinema
Also known as
Istoriya Vesennego Prizyva, История весеннего призыва
Director
Yuri Muzyka
Radda Novikova
Cast
Aleksandr Semchev
Aleksandr Semchev
Karina Razumovskaya
Karina Razumovskaya
Elena Nikolaeva
Elena Nikolaeva
Lyubov Rudenko
Lyubov Rudenko
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The History of Spring Draft
Chelovek v futlyare, chelovek v palto i chelovek vo frake 6.2
Chelovek v futlyare, chelovek v palto i chelovek vo frake (2005)
Varene iz sakury 4.9
Varene iz sakury (2011)
Paradoksy 4.1
Paradoksy (2020)
Election Day 7.5
Election Day (2007)
Muzh moey vdovy 5.4
Muzh moey vdovy (2009)
Mechtat ne vredno 4.9
Mechtat ne vredno (2004)
Iskateli priklyucheniy 3.9
Iskateli priklyucheniy (2012)
Gena Beton 5.7
Gena Beton (2013)
Bolshaya rzhaka 2.3
Bolshaya rzhaka (2012)
The Best Movie 3 4.2
The Best Movie 3 (2011)
Nasha Russia. Yaytsa sudby 5.4
Nasha Russia. Yaytsa sudby (2009)
Ochen russkiy detektiv 5.1
Ochen russkiy detektiv (2008)

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more