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Poster of Prison for Godfather
Kinoafisha Films Prison for Godfather

Prison for Godfather

, 2003
Prison for Godfather
Belarus / Drama / 18+
Poster of Prison for Godfather

Cast

Aleksey Turovich
Andrey Dushachkin
Andrey Dushachkin
Vitaly Bykov
Director Aleksey Turovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2003

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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