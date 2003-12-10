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Poster of Stuck on You
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Stuck on You
6.2

Stuck on You

, 2003
Stuck on You
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Stuck on You
6.2

Synopsis

Conjoined twins from Martha's Vineyard move to Los Angeles so that one of them can pursue an acting career.

Cast

Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Bob Tenor
Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
Walt Tenor
Cher
Cher
Cher
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes
April Mercedes
Terence Bernie Hines
Moe
Skyler Stone
Skyler Stone
Michael Callan
Jessica Cauffiel
Jessica Cauffiel
Mike Cerrone
Mindi Klark
Dane Cook
Dane Cook
Seymour Cassel
Director Peter Farrelly, Bobby Farrelly
Writer Charles B. Wessler, Bennett Yellin, Peter Farrelly, Bobby Farrelly
Composer Michael Andrews, Charlie Gartner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 31 December 2003
World premiere 10 December 2003
Release date
8 January 2004 Russia 12+
8 January 2004 Belarus
12 February 2004 Czechia 12+
7 January 2004 France
25 December 2003 Germany
16 April 2004 Italy
8 January 2004 Kazakhstan
10 December 2003 Mexico
19 February 2004 Netherlands
26 December 2003 Norway
27 February 2004 South Korea 15
25 December 2003 Sweden
10 December 2003 USA
8 January 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $55,000,000
Worldwide Gross $65,784,503
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Conundrum Entertainment
Also known as
Stuck on You, Pegado a ti, Agarrado a Ti, Blakus Tev, Collé à toi, Deux en un, Fäst vid dig, Fratelli per la pelle, Hekta på deg, Inseparablemente juntos, Kot rit in srajca, Ligado em Você, Lipit de tine, Mắc Kẹt, Oi kollitoi, Sinu küljes kinni, Skazani na siebie, Takıldım sana, To i en, Túl közeli rokon, Unzertrennlich, Varm på dig, Visada kartu, Zauvijek zajedno, Οι κολλητοί, Застряг у тобі, Застрял в тебе, Лепнат за теб, ふたりにクギづけ, 當我們黏在一起

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

At the start of the film, as the twins climb out of bed, there’s a shot of their feet on the floor and what appears to be a face under the bed. It’s rumoured to be baseball equipment, but it’s actually the executive producer hiding to see whether directors Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly would notice — they didn’t.

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