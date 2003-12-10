|8 January 2004
|Russia
|12+
|8 January 2004
|Belarus
|12 February 2004
|Czechia
|12+
|7 January 2004
|France
|25 December 2003
|Germany
|16 April 2004
|Italy
|8 January 2004
|Kazakhstan
|10 December 2003
|Mexico
|19 February 2004
|Netherlands
|26 December 2003
|Norway
|27 February 2004
|South Korea
|15
|25 December 2003
|Sweden
|10 December 2003
|USA
|8 January 2004
|Ukraine
At the start of the film, as the twins climb out of bed, there’s a shot of their feet on the floor and what appears to be a face under the bed. It’s rumoured to be baseball equipment, but it’s actually the executive producer hiding to see whether directors Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly would notice — they didn’t.