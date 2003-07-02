|23 October 2003
|Russia
|12+
|3 September 2003
|Australia
|23 October 2003
|Belarus
|2 July 2003
|Canada
|14 August 2003
|Czechia
|U
|24 July 2003
|Denmark
|17 October 2003
|Estonia
|6 September 2003
|France
|24 July 2003
|Germany
|3 July 2003
|Great Britain
|1 August 2003
|Ireland
|25 June 2004
|Italy
|23 October 2003
|Kazakhstan
|2 July 2003
|Mexico
|B-15
|9 October 2003
|Slovakia
|12
|2 October 2003
|South Korea
|12
|10 October 2003
|Spain
|2 July 2003
|USA
|23 October 2003
|Ukraine
Jimmy Choo, the shoe designer, was commissioned to produce sixty-three distinct pairs of shoes for the film, all crafted from man-made materials (so as to avoid using animal-derived materials and to align with the film's stance against animal cruelty). Reese Witherspoon requested to keep every pair, along with all the designer outfits she wore in the picture.