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Poster of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
5.4

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

, 2003
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
5.4

Cast

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Elle Woods
Sally Field
Sally Field
Congresswoman Rudd
Bob Newhart
Sid Post
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
Paulette Parcelle
Regina King
Regina King
Grace Rossiter
Elizabeth Beckwith
Bryan Cuprill
Karen-Eileen Gordon
Alanna Ubach
Alanna Ubach
Serena McGuire
Bruce McGill
Bruce McGill
Stanford Marks
Dana Ivey
Libby Hauser
Director Charles Herman-Wurmfeld
Writer Amanda Brown, Eve Ahlert, Dennis Drake, Kate Kondell
Composer Rolfe Kent
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 24 July 2003
World premiere 2 July 2003
Release date
23 October 2003 Russia 12+
3 September 2003 Australia
23 October 2003 Belarus
2 July 2003 Canada
14 August 2003 Czechia U
24 July 2003 Denmark
17 October 2003 Estonia
6 September 2003 France
24 July 2003 Germany
3 July 2003 Great Britain
1 August 2003 Ireland
25 June 2004 Italy
23 October 2003 Kazakhstan
2 July 2003 Mexico B-15
9 October 2003 Slovakia 12
2 October 2003 South Korea 12
10 October 2003 Spain
2 July 2003 USA
23 October 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $45,000,000
Worldwide Gross $124,914,842
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Marc Platt Productions, Type A Films
Also known as
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Legally Blonde 2, Legalmente Loira 2, Legalmente rubia 2, Natürlich blond 2, Arukas blondiin 2, Blonda de la Drept 2, Blonde et légale 2: Rouge, blanc et blonde, Blondin kosto 2, Blondinens hævn 2, Blondinka s Harvarda 2, Bu nasıl sarışın 2, Cutie Blonde 2: Happy Max, Doktor szöszi 2., Gudrā blondīne 2, I ekdikisi tis xanthias, La blonde contre-attaque, Legally Blonde 2: Bigger, Bolder & Blonder, Legalmente Loura 2, Legalmente rubia 2: más rubia que nunca, Legalmente rubia 2: rojo, blanco y rubio, Legalna blondynka 2, Lovlig blond 2, Luật Sư Không Bằng Cấp 2, Natürlich blond 2: Jetzt wird's richtig blond, Plavuša uzvraća udarac, Pravá blondínka 2, Pravá blondýnka 2, Pravna plavuša 2: Crveno, belo i plavuša, Una bionda in carriera, Una rossa molt legal 2, Una rubia muy legal 2, Uzsispyrusi blondine 2, Η εκδίκηση της ξανθιάς 2, Білявка в законі 2, Блондинка в законе 2, Професия блондинка 2, キューティ・ブロンド　ハッピーMAX, 金法尤物2：白宮粉緊張, Legally Blonde 2 Red, White and Blonde, La Revanche d'une blonde 2, Блондинка в законе 2: Красное, белое и блондинка, Legally Blonde 2 - Red, White & Blonde, Legally Blonde 2 Red, White & Blonde, 금발이 너무해 2, Legally Blonde 2 Red White and Blonde

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Jimmy Choo, the shoe designer, was commissioned to produce sixty-three distinct pairs of shoes for the film, all crafted from man-made materials (so as to avoid using animal-derived materials and to align with the film's stance against animal cruelty). Reese Witherspoon requested to keep every pair, along with all the designer outfits she wore in the picture.

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