Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ma femme s'appelle Maurice
3.7
Kinoafisha Films Ma femme s'appelle Maurice
3.7

Ma femme s'appelle Maurice

, 2003
My Wife's Name Is Maurice
France / Adventure, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ma femme s'appelle Maurice
3.7

Cast

Alice Evans
Emmanuelle
Claudie Arif
Régis Laspalès
Maurice Lappin
Philippe Chevallier
Georges Audefey
Götz Otto
Johnny Zucchini
Anémone
Claire Trouabal
Martin Lamotte
Jean-Bernard Trouabal
Virginie Lemoine
Marion Audefey
Guy Marchand
Charles Boisdain
Urbain Cancelier
Urbain Cancelier
Poilard
Director Jean-Marie Poire
Writer Raffy Shart, Jean-Marie Poire
Composer Pierre Charvet, Vincent Prezioso
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 25 September 2002
Release date
22 May 2003 Russia 12+
22 May 2003 Belarus
25 September 2002 France
22 May 2003 Kazakhstan
13 January 2003 USA
22 May 2003 Ukraine
Budget €19,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,776,895
Production Comédie Star, Warner Bros., France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Ma femme... s'appelle Maurice, Ma femme..., Mi mujer... se llama Mauricio, My Wife Maurice, My Wife's Name Is Maurice, Tökös átverés, Мою жену зовут Морис, Ma femme s'appelle Maurice

Film rating

3.7
Rate 11 votes
3.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Rozhdenie imperii
Rozhdenie imperii
2026, Russia, Drama, History
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
2026, Russia, Fantasy
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
2026, Russia, Family
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Morozko
Morozko
2026, Russia, Family
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more