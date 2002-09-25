3.7My Wife's Name Is Maurice
Ma femme s'appelle Maurice, 2003
France / Adventure, Comedy / 18+
Cast
Alice Evans
Emmanuelle
Claudie Arif
Régis Laspalès
Maurice Lappin
Philippe Chevallier
Georges Audefey
Martin Lamotte
Jean-Bernard Trouabal
Virginie Lemoine
Marion Audefey
Guy Marchand
Charles Boisdain
Director Jean-Marie Poire
Writer Raffy Shart, Jean-Marie Poire
Composer Pierre Charvet, Vincent Prezioso
Film details
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 25 September 2002
Release date
|22 May 2003
|Russia
|12+
|22 May 2003
|Belarus
|25 September 2002
|France
|22 May 2003
|Kazakhstan
|13 January 2003
|USA
|22 May 2003
|Ukraine
Budget €19,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,776,895
Production Comédie Star, Warner Bros., France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Ma femme... s'appelle Maurice, Ma femme..., Mi mujer... se llama Mauricio, My Wife Maurice, My Wife's Name Is Maurice, Tökös átverés, Мою жену зовут Морис, Ma femme s'appelle Maurice
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
The film was released by Warner Bros. in France and was chosen for inclusion at 18 gay and lesbian film festivals throughout North America, beginning in Philadelphia.
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