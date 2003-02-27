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Poster of Facing Windows
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Facing Windows
6.6

Facing Windows

, 2003
Finestra di fronte, La
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Facing Windows
6.6

Cast

Raoul Bova
Raoul Bova
Lorenzo
Massimo Girotti
Davide Veroli
Giovanna Mezzogiorno
Giovanna Mezzogiorno
Giovanna
Filippo Nigro
Filippo Nigro
Filippo
Serra Yilmaz
Eminè
Maria Grazia Bon
Sara
Massimo Poggio
Young Davide
Ivan Bacchi
Simone
Chiara Andreis
Antonella Antinori
Tintora
Director Ferzan Özpetek
Writer Gianni Romoli, Ferzan Özpetek
Composer Andrea Guerra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 15 October 2023
World premiere 27 February 2003
Release date
19 July 2004 Russia Интерсинема
20 January 2005 Argentina
19 July 2004 Belarus
27 October 2004 Belgium
23 October 2003 Czechia U
6 August 2004 Denmark
27 August 2004 Finland
14 December 2005 France
22 September 2005 Germany
3 September 2004 Great Britain
30 July 2004 Greece
11 November 2004 Hong Kong
8 January 2004 Hungary
27 February 2003 Italy
19 July 2004 Kazakhstan
23 September 2004 Netherlands
2 April 2004 Norway
26 March 2004 Poland
12 September 2003 Portugal
26 August 2005 Romania
5 February 2004 Slovakia
4 January 2007 South Korea
10 December 2004 Spain
30 April 2003 Switzerland
12 December 2003 Turkey
18 June 2004 USA
19 July 2004 Ukraine
14 January 2005 Uruguay
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $15,535,312
Production R&C Produzioni, AFS Film, Clap Filmes
Also known as
La finestra di fronte, Facing Window, La ventana de enfrente, Facing Windows, La fenêtre d'en face, Okno naproti, A Janela da Frente, A Janela em Frente, A szemközti ablak, Das Fenster gegenüber, Karşı pencere, Katseet ikkunassa, Okna, Øye for kjærlighet, The Window Opposite, To apenanti parathyro, Vinduet overfor, Vinduet rett ovenfor, Вікно навпроти, Окно напротив, Прозорецът отсреща, 向かいの窓, 外慾, 隔窗未了缘, むかいのまど, 창문을 마주보며

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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