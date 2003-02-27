La finestra di fronte, Facing Window, La ventana de enfrente, Facing Windows, La fenêtre d'en face, Okno naproti, A Janela da Frente, A Janela em Frente, A szemközti ablak, Das Fenster gegenüber, Karşı pencere, Katseet ikkunassa, Okna, Øye for kjærlighet, The Window Opposite, To apenanti parathyro, Vinduet overfor, Vinduet rett ovenfor, Вікно навпроти, Окно напротив, Прозорецът отсреща, 向かいの窓, 外慾, 隔窗未了缘, むかいのまど, 창문을 마주보며
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
7.2IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.