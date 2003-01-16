|26 February 2004
|Russia
|12+
|11 December 2003
|Argentina
|13 October 2003
|Australia
|30 April 2004
|Austria
|12
|31 March 2004
|Bahrain
|26 February 2004
|Belarus
|17 March 2004
|Belgium
|21 November 2003
|Brazil
|17 October 2003
|Canada
|5 February 2004
|Czechia
|12+
|16 January 2003
|Denmark
|15
|10 March 2004
|Egypt
|27 February 2004
|Estonia
|9 April 2004
|Finland
|17 March 2004
|France
|28 April 2004
|Germany
|16 January 2004
|Great Britain
|26 March 2004
|Greece
|4 March 2004
|Hungary
|18
|16 April 2004
|Iceland
|16 January 2003
|Ireland
|5 February 2004
|Israel
|30 January 2004
|Italy
|31 January 2004
|Japan
|PG12
|26 February 2004
|Kazakhstan
|13 October 2004
|Kuwait
|26 March 2004
|Latvia
|22 March 2004
|Lebanon
|16 January 2003
|Mexico
|B-15
|11 March 2004
|Netherlands
|30 October 2003
|New Zealand
|16 April 2004
|Norway
|5 December 2003
|Panama
|4 December 2003
|Peru
|26 March 2004
|Poland
|16
|5 February 2004
|Portugal
|27 February 2004
|Romania
|15
|15 April 2004
|Slovakia
|5 March 2004
|South Africa
|21 November 2003
|South Korea
|6 February 2004
|Spain
|16 January 2003
|Sweden
|11
|17 March 2004
|Switzerland
|12 March 2004
|Taiwan
|27 February 2004
|Thailand
|27 February 2004
|Turkey
|9 October 2003
|USA
|26 February 2004
|Ukraine
The long-awaited bathroom sequence in this film, in which Rohr (Dustin Hoffman) confronts Fitch (Gene Hackman), marks the first on-screen dialogue between Hoffman and Hackman. The scene was written while the remainder of the film was still being shot, after a member of the crew realised that, although the two had been friends since 1956, they had never yet appeared together in a film. It was finally filmed in a single day at the end of production, several weeks after Hackman and Hoffman had finished their other commitments.