Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Runaway Jury
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Runaway Jury
6.8

Runaway Jury

, 2003
Runaway Jury
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Runaway Jury
6.8

Synopsis

A juror on the inside and a woman on the outside manipulate a court trial involving a major gun manufacturer.

Cast

John Cusack
John Cusack
Nicholas Easter
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz
Marlee
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Wendell Rohr
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Lawrence Green
Melora Walters
Melora Walters
Bruce McGill
Bruce McGill
Judge Harkin
Nick Searcy
Nick Searcy
Doyle
Stanley Anderson
Garland Jankle
Cliff Curtis
Cliff Curtis
Frank Herrera
Bill Nunn
Rhoda Griffis
Rhoda Griffis
Nora Dunn
Director Gary Fleder
Writer Rick Cleveland, Matthew Chapman, John Grisham, Brian Koppelman, David Levien
Composer Christopher Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 31 January 2004
World premiere 16 January 2003
Release date
26 February 2004 Russia 12+
11 December 2003 Argentina
13 October 2003 Australia
30 April 2004 Austria 12
31 March 2004 Bahrain
26 February 2004 Belarus
17 March 2004 Belgium
21 November 2003 Brazil
17 October 2003 Canada
5 February 2004 Czechia 12+
16 January 2003 Denmark 15
10 March 2004 Egypt
27 February 2004 Estonia
9 April 2004 Finland
17 March 2004 France
28 April 2004 Germany
16 January 2004 Great Britain
26 March 2004 Greece
4 March 2004 Hungary 18
16 April 2004 Iceland
16 January 2003 Ireland
5 February 2004 Israel
30 January 2004 Italy
31 January 2004 Japan PG12
26 February 2004 Kazakhstan
13 October 2004 Kuwait
26 March 2004 Latvia
22 March 2004 Lebanon
16 January 2003 Mexico B-15
11 March 2004 Netherlands
30 October 2003 New Zealand
16 April 2004 Norway
5 December 2003 Panama
4 December 2003 Peru
26 March 2004 Poland 16
5 February 2004 Portugal
27 February 2004 Romania 15
15 April 2004 Slovakia
5 March 2004 South Africa
21 November 2003 South Korea
6 February 2004 Spain
16 January 2003 Sweden 11
17 March 2004 Switzerland
12 March 2004 Taiwan
27 February 2004 Thailand
27 February 2004 Turkey
9 October 2003 USA
26 February 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $60,000,000
Worldwide Gross $80,154,140
Production Regency Enterprises, New Regency Productions, Epsilon Motion Pictures
Also known as
Runaway Jury, Tribunal en fuga, O Júri, Porota, Valamiehet, Az ítélet eladó, Bồi Thẩm Đoàn Chạy Trốn, Das Urteil - Jeder ist käuflich, De utvalda, El jurado, Isepäine vandekogu, Jüri, Juriul, Juryen, La giuria, Ława przysięgłych, Le maître du jeu, New Orleans Trial, Odbegli porotnik, Odmetnuta porota, Oi enorkoi, Pobegla porota, Zvērinātie, Οι ένορκοι, Вердикт за гроші, Вердикт за деньги, Присъда за продан, ニューオーリンズ・トライアル, 失控的陪審團, 失控陪审团, 幕後陪審團, Присяжные под прицелом, A bout de course

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack Runaway Jury
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The long-awaited bathroom sequence in this film, in which Rohr (Dustin Hoffman) confronts Fitch (Gene Hackman), marks the first on-screen dialogue between Hoffman and Hackman. The scene was written while the remainder of the film was still being shot, after a member of the crew realised that, although the two had been friends since 1956, they had never yet appeared together in a film. It was finally filmed in a single day at the end of production, several weeks after Hackman and Hoffman had finished their other commitments.

Similar films for Runaway Jury

12 Angry Men
12 Angry Men Drama, Detective
1957, USA
8.0
Kiss the Girls
Kiss the Girls Comedy, Thriller, Drama
1997, USA
6.0
Confidence
Confidence Crime, Drama, Thriller
2003, USA / Canada / Germany
6.0
Don't Say a Word
Don't Say a Word Drama, Thriller, Detective
2001, USA / Australia / Switzerland / Canada
6.0
Under Suspicion
Under Suspicion Thriller, Drama
2000, France / USA
7.0
The Firm
The Firm Thriller, Drama
1993, USA
6.0
Enemy of the State
Enemy of the State Action, Drama, Thriller
1998, USA
7.0
The Chamber
The Chamber Crime, Drama, Thriller
1996, USA
6.0
The Whole Truth
The Whole Truth Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
6.0
High Crimes
High Crimes Drama, Thriller, Detective, Crime
2002, USA
6.0
Behind Enemy Lines
Behind Enemy Lines War, Action, Drama
2001, USA
6.0
Heist
Heist Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime
2001, USA / Canada
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more