|27 February 2003
|Russia
|12+
|8 May 2003
|Australia
|6 March 2003
|Czechia
|U
|2 April 2003
|France
|27 February 2003
|Germany
|13 February 2003
|Hungary
|27 February 2003
|Kazakhstan
|27 February 2003
|Slovakia
|15
|31 January 2003
|Spain
|17 January 2003
|USA
|27 February 2003
|Ukraine
Steve Zahn's haircut and physical appearance were fashioned to mirror those of real police officers he had observed and studied. The transformation was so convincing that one evening, when Zahn and his brother popped into a pub, people sitting nearby moved away. His brother laughed and said, 'They reckon you're a copper!'