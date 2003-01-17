[Earl is trying to reach for the keys in his car and Hank is walking up to him]

Hank Need some help?

Earl Are you asking me if I need some help or am I stealing this car?

Hank Are you stealing this car?

Earl Does it look like I'm stealing this damn car?

Hank A little bit.

Earl Why, 'cause I'm black? If you saw a white guy doing this you'd give him a reward.

Hank Let me see your license.

Earl I ain't showin' you a damn thing! This is my car and I didn't do anything wrong. You owe me an apology.

Hank You're in dangerous grounds here, bub, I'd be careful what comes out of your mouth next!