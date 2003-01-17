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Poster of National Security
5.9
Kinoafisha Films National Security
5.9

National Security

, 2003
National Security
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of National Security
5.9

Synopsis

Two mismatched security guards are thrown together to bust a smuggling operation.

Cast

Martin Lawrence
Martin Lawrence
Earl Montgomery
Steve Zahn
Steve Zahn
Hank Rafferty
Bill Duke
Bill Duke
Lieutenant Washington
Colm Feore
Colm Feore
Detective Frank McDuff
Robinne Lee
Denise
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Nash
Joe Flaherty
Timothy Busfield
Timothy Busfield
Charlie Reed
Matt McCoy
Robert Barton
Brett Cullen
Brett Cullen
Heston
Cleo King
Cleo King
Woman in Car
Director Dennis Dugan
Writer Jay Scherick, David Ronn
Composer Randy Edelman, Corey Simon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 27 February 2003
World premiere 17 January 2003
Release date
27 February 2003 Russia 12+
8 May 2003 Australia
6 March 2003 Czechia U
2 April 2003 France
27 February 2003 Germany
13 February 2003 Hungary
27 February 2003 Kazakhstan
27 February 2003 Slovakia 15
31 January 2003 Spain
17 January 2003 USA
27 February 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $50,097,949
Production Columbia Pictures, Outlaw Productions (I), Intermedia Films
Also known as
National Security, Segurança Nacional, Seguridad nacional, Национальная безопасность, An Ninh Quốc Gia, Bela İş Başında, Ethniki asfaleia, Milliy xavfsizlik, Nacionālā drošība, Nacionalinis saugumas, Nacionalna sigurnost, National Security - Sei in buone mani, Nemzetbiztonság Bt., Parasol bezpieczeństwa, Policajti na baterky, Rahvuslik julgeolek, Sécurité nationale, Seguretat nacional, Siguranţă naţională, Veijareita vai vartijoita?, Εθνική ασφάλεια, Национална безбедност, Національна безпека, Ченгета без Значки, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा, ナショナル・セキュリティ, 終極寶鑣, 国安保安, 내셔널 시큐리티, Nemzetbiztonság Bt

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 9 March 2021

Quotes

[Earl is trying to reach for the keys in his car and Hank is walking up to him]
Hank Need some help?
Earl Are you asking me if I need some help or am I stealing this car?
Hank Are you stealing this car?
Earl Does it look like I'm stealing this damn car?
Hank A little bit.
Earl Why, 'cause I'm black? If you saw a white guy doing this you'd give him a reward.
Hank Let me see your license.
Earl I ain't showin' you a damn thing! This is my car and I didn't do anything wrong. You owe me an apology.
Hank You're in dangerous grounds here, bub, I'd be careful what comes out of your mouth next!
Earl Oh, you want to hear what comes out of my mouth next? You're... a... fucking... pig!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Steve Zahn's haircut and physical appearance were fashioned to mirror those of real police officers he had observed and studied. The transformation was so convincing that one evening, when Zahn and his brother popped into a pub, people sitting nearby moved away. His brother laughed and said, 'They reckon you're a copper!'

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