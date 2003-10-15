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Poster of Janis and John
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Janis and John
6.2

Janis and John

, 2003
Janis et John
France, Spain / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Janis and John
6.2

Cast

Sergi López
Sergi López
Pablo Sterni
Marie Trintignant
Brigitte Sterni
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Jean-Louis Trintignant
M. Cannon
François Cluzet
François Cluzet
Walter Kingkate
Christopher Lambert
Christopher Lambert
Léon
Amparo Soler Leal
La mère de Pablo
Sacha Aubart
Jérémie Sterni
Basile Leroux
Bobby
Eric Hervé
Freddy
Reynald Tescaro
Miki
Director Samuel Benchetrit
Writer Samuel Benchetrit, Gábor Rassov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 18 June 2004
World premiere 15 October 2003
Release date
10 June 2004 Russia
10 June 2004 Belarus
15 October 2003 France
10 June 2004 Kazakhstan
15 October 2003 Romania 15
10 June 2004 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,115,251
Production Alquimia Cinema, Canal+, Cofimage 14
Also known as
Janis et John, Janis and John, Janis e John, Džanis ir Džonas, Janis & John, Janis és John, Janis kai John, Janis och John, Janis y John, Janis y John: El Regreso, Дженис и Джон, 歌え!ジャニス・ジョプリンのように

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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