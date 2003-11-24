Chaz Besides, I never mess up a kid's head, especially when his mom's in the shop.

Honey [Chuckles] He's eight. That would have made me 14. I'm not that kind of girl.

Chaz My bad.

Honey We just peoples.

Raymond Yeah, we peoples.

Chaz You peoples? Playa, playa, how'd you swing that? I've been tryin' to be her peoples for weeks. Ain't had no luck.

Raymond I got flow.

[All laughing]

Chaz I got flow too. You don't think I got some flow?