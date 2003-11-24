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Poster of Honey
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Honey
6.2

Honey

, 2003
Honey
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Honey
6.2

Cast

Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Honey Daniels
Lil' Romeo
Lil' Romeo
Benny
David Moscow
Michael Ellis
Joy Bryant
Gina
Dzhey-Zet
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliot
Tweet
Anthony Sherwood
Lonette McKee
Mrs. Daniels
Wes Williams
Raymond
Mekhi Phifer
Mekhi Phifer
Chaz
Wes Williams
Raymond
Director Bille Woodruff
Writer Alonzo Brown, Kim Watson
Composer Mervyn Warren
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 1 January 2004
World premiere 24 November 2003
Release date
4 March 2004 Russia Парадиз 12+
8 January 2004 Australia
4 March 2004 Belarus
25 June 2004 Denmark 7
21 May 2004 Finland K-7
24 December 2003 France TP
24 December 2003 Germany
12 March 2004 Great Britain
30 April 2004 Italy
4 March 2004 Kazakhstan
18 June 2004 Norway
26 March 2004 South Korea 15
27 June 2004 Sweden 7
24 November 2003 USA
4 March 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $62,228,395
Production Universal Pictures, Marc Platt Productions, NuAmerica Entertainment
Also known as
Honey, Honey: La reina del baile, Brangioji Hani, Cukercek, Honey: No Ritmo dos Seus Sonhos, Medena, Vũ Công Ngọt Ngào, Лапочка, Хані, Хъни, ダンス・レボリューション, 蜜糖第一名, 热舞甜心, 甜心辣舞, 疑云杀机

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
Listen to the
soundtrack Honey

Quotes

Chaz Besides, I never mess up a kid's head, especially when his mom's in the shop.
Honey [Chuckles] He's eight. That would have made me 14. I'm not that kind of girl.
Chaz My bad.
Honey We just peoples.
Raymond Yeah, we peoples.
Chaz You peoples? Playa, playa, how'd you swing that? I've been tryin' to be her peoples for weeks. Ain't had no luck.
Raymond I got flow.
[All laughing]
Chaz I got flow too. You don't think I got some flow?
Raymond Maybe not as much as me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

For years it was reported that the titular role had been written with Aaliyah in mind and that she had accepted the part, but she died in August 2001 before filming began. In 2020, however, director Bille Woodruff quashed the rumour, revealing the role had actually been conceived for Beyoncé, though Knowles was unable to take the project on because she was touring.

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