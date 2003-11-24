|4 March 2004
|Russia
|Парадиз
|12+
|8 January 2004
|Australia
|4 March 2004
|Belarus
|25 June 2004
|Denmark
|7
|21 May 2004
|Finland
|K-7
|24 December 2003
|France
|TP
|24 December 2003
|Germany
|12 March 2004
|Great Britain
|30 April 2004
|Italy
|4 March 2004
|Kazakhstan
|18 June 2004
|Norway
|26 March 2004
|South Korea
|15
|27 June 2004
|Sweden
|7
|24 November 2003
|USA
|4 March 2004
|Ukraine
For years it was reported that the titular role had been written with Aaliyah in mind and that she had accepted the part, but she died in August 2001 before filming began. In 2020, however, director Bille Woodruff quashed the rumour, revealing the role had actually been conceived for Beyoncé, though Knowles was unable to take the project on because she was touring.