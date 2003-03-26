Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Gun, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Gun, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Gun, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Thriller
Action
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2003
World premiere
26 March 2003
Release date
26 March 2003
Russia
16+
26 March 2003
Kazakhstan
26 March 2003
Ukraine
Production
Front Line Films
Also known as
The Gun (From 6 to 7:30 p.m.), The Gun
Director
Vladimir Alenikov
Cast
Jack Forbes
Tamara Tana
Valerie Dillman
Tim Colceri
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Gun, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
6.1
Voyna Printsessy
(2013)
5.5
Strangers of Patience
(2019)
5.3
Bad Guys
(2000)
4.7
Sky Team
(2020)
7.2
The Red One: Triumph
(2000)
5.4
Time of Darkness
(1991)
7.3
Fracture
(2007)
6.3
The Drayman and the King
(1989)
Film rating
6.7
Rate
14
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree