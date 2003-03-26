Menu
Poster of The Gun, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Gun, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Gun, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Gun, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 26 March 2003
Release date
26 March 2003 Russia 16+
26 March 2003 Kazakhstan
26 March 2003 Ukraine
Production Front Line Films
Also known as
The Gun (From 6 to 7:30 p.m.), The Gun
Director
Vladimir Alenikov
Vladimir Alenikov
Cast
Jack Forbes
Tamara Tana
Valerie Dillman
Tim Colceri
Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
