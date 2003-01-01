Country
Canada / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2003
World premiere
1 January 2003
Release date
|10 March 2003
|Russia
|
|16+
|10 June 2004
|Germany
|
|16
|10 March 2003
|Great Britain
|
|
|8 June 2004
|Italy
|
|
|10 March 2003
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|1 January 2003
|USA
|
|
|10 March 2003
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$8,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$7,016
Production
GFT Entertainment, Studio Eight Productions, Visionview Production
Also known as
Absolon, El elegido, Абсолон, Absolon - Virus mortale, Lunastus, Virus Mortale, Το αντίδοτο