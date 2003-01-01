Menu
Synopsis

In a world ravaged by disease, he's the only cure... and the last hope for human-kind.
Country Canada / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 1 January 2003
Release date
10 March 2003 Russia 16+
10 June 2004 Germany 16
10 March 2003 Great Britain
8 June 2004 Italy
10 March 2003 Kazakhstan
1 January 2003 USA
10 March 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,016
Production GFT Entertainment, Studio Eight Productions, Visionview Production
Also known as
Absolon, El elegido, Абсолон, Absolon - Virus mortale, Lunastus, Virus Mortale, Το αντίδοτο
Director
David De Bartolome
Cast
Christopher Lambert
Christopher Lambert
Lou Diamond Phillips
Lou Diamond Phillips
Kelly Brook
Ron Perlman
Ron Perlman
Roberta Angelica
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Murchison [speaking to Walters] I send you out to do a simple thing. A simple thing, by definition, should not be difficult to accomplish. You, have taken that thing and allowed it to become a complex thing.
