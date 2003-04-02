Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bienvenue chez les Rozes
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Bienvenue chez les Rozes
5.9

Bienvenue chez les Rozes

, 2003
Bienvenue chez les Rozes
France / Family, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Bienvenue chez les Rozes
5.9

Cast

Carole Bouquet
Carole Bouquet
Béatrice
Dominique Pinon
Dominique Pinon
Le lieutenant
Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
MG
Lorànt Deutsch
Gilbert
Michel Duchaussoy
Yolande Moreau
Yolande Moreau
André Wilms
André Wilms
Daniel
Clemence Poesy
Clemence Poesy
Magali
Michel Derville
Le banquier
Olivier Saladin
Le voisin
Philippe Lamendin
Le journaliste bourse
Daniela Lumbroso
La journaliste
Director Francis Palluau
Writer Francis Palluau
Composer Serge Perathoner, Jannick Top
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 2 April 2003
Release date
1 August 2003 Russia
1 August 2003 Belarus
2 April 2003 France
1 August 2003 Kazakhstan
4 April 2003 USA
1 August 2003 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,454,280
Production TF1 Films Production, TPS Star, Téléma
Also known as
Bienvenue chez les Rozes, Alulról szagolni a rózsát, At home with the Rozes, Kalos irthate sto spiti ton Roze, Nepozvani gosti, Nie ma róży bez kolców, Vendette di famiglia, Welcome to the Roses, Καλώς ήρθατε στο σπίτι των Ροζέ, Семейка Роуз, 羅斯一家綁票記, Semeyka Rouz

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Bienvenue chez les Rozes

I Feel Good
I Feel Good Comedy
2018, France
5.0
Deerskin
Deerskin Comedy
2019, France
6.0
The Players
The Players Comedy
2012, France
5.0
Bye Bye Morons
Bye Bye Morons Drama, Comedy
2020, France
6.0
The Midwife
The Midwife Drama
2017, France
6.0
Red Lights
Red Lights Drama
2004, France
5.0
Ze Film
Ze Film Comedy
2005, France
4.0
Sabotage!
Sabotage! Comedy
2000, Spain / France / Great Britain
5.0
Brice 3
Brice 3 Comedy
2016, France
4.0
Cherche fiancé tous frais payés
Cherche fiancé tous frais payés Comedy
2007, France
4.0
Micmacs
Micmacs Comedy
2009, France
6.0
Holidays by the Sea
Holidays by the Sea Comedy
2011, France
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more