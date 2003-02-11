Paolo Ristuccia
Tell me the truth Valentina, what do you think of me? What am I like from the outside?
Valentina Ristuccia
You know what I think about you.
Paolo Ristuccia
Tell me anyway.
Valentina Ristuccia
I think you're clueless and inexpressive, when you talk it sounds like you've got a rag in you mouth and people can't understand a f**k, you don't shower and you dress like a communist loser when the world goes in the opposite direction. This is what I think.
Paolo Ristuccia
Anything else?
Valentina Ristuccia
No, that's enough.