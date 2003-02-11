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Poster of Remember Me, My Love
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Remember Me, My Love
6.1

Remember Me, My Love

, 2003
Ricordati di me
France, Great Britain, Italy / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Remember Me, My Love
6.1

Cast

Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Carlo Ristuccia
Laura Morante
Laura Morante
Giulia Ristuccia
Nicoletta Romanoff
Nicoletta Romanoff
Valentina Ristuccia
Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Alessia
Silvio Muccino
Silvio Muccino
Paolo Ristuccia
Enrico Silvestrin
Stefano Manni
Silvia Cohen
Elena
Alberto Gimignani
Riccardo
Amanda Sandrelli
Gabriele Lavia
Alfredo
Andrea Sama
Matteo
Director Gabriele Muccino
Writer Gabriele Muccino, Heidrun Schleef
Composer Paolo Buonvino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 11 February 2003
Release date
11 February 2003 Russia 12+
2 September 2004 Australia M
11 February 2003 Italy
11 February 2003 Kazakhstan
3 March 2003 USA
11 February 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget €5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $12,909,601
Production Fandango, Buena Vista International Film Production France, Vice Versa Film
Also known as
Ricordati di me, Acuérdate de mí, Remember Me, Acuérdate de mi, Apisties, Beni unutma, Husk mig nu, Lembra-te de Mim, Muista minut, No Limite das Emoções, Pamiętaj mnie, Remember Me, My Love, Souviens-toi de moi, Απιστίες, Пам'ятай про мене, Помни обо мне, Спомняй си за мен, 忆汝我心, 杀死那个结了婚的男人

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Paolo Ristuccia Tell me the truth Valentina, what do you think of me? What am I like from the outside?
Valentina Ristuccia You know what I think about you.
Paolo Ristuccia Tell me anyway.
Valentina Ristuccia I think you're clueless and inexpressive, when you talk it sounds like you've got a rag in you mouth and people can't understand a f**k, you don't shower and you dress like a communist loser when the world goes in the opposite direction. This is what I think.
Paolo Ristuccia Anything else?
Valentina Ristuccia No, that's enough.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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