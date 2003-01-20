Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Die, Mommie, Die!
Poster of Die, Mommie, Die!
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Die, Mommie, Die!

Die, Mommie, Die!

Die, Mommie, Die! 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An ex-pop singer kills her much-hated husband to be with her young lover. Her daughter plots Electra-like revenge.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 20 January 2003
Release date
20 January 2003 Russia 16+
20 January 2003 Kazakhstan
31 October 2003 USA
20 January 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $320,092
Production Aviator Films, Bill Kenwright Films
Also known as
Die, Mommie, Die!, Piccole bugie travestite, Умри, мамочка, умри, ダイ・マミー・ダイ
Director
Mark Rucker
Cast
Charles Busch
Angela Paton
Jason Priestley
Jason Priestley
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Frances Conroy
Frances Conroy
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Die, Mommie, Die!
Tricks of Love 3.9
Tricks of Love (2008)
Party Monster 6.5
Party Monster (2003)
Mr. Popper's Penguins 6.9
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)
Yoga Hosers 4.4
Yoga Hosers (2015)
Bad Words 6.8
Bad Words (2013)
He's Way More Famous Than You 4.2
He's Way More Famous Than You (2013)
G.B.F. 5.9
G.B.F. (2013)
Girl Most Likely 5.8
Girl Most Likely (2012)
American Reunion 7.1
American Reunion (2012)
Broken Flowers 7.1
Broken Flowers (2005)
In Good Company 6.3
In Good Company (2004)
Going the Distance 5.8
Going the Distance (2004)

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Edith Sussman What kind of a crazy world is this? My father's dead and my mother's gigolo shows up ready for some hot action!
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more