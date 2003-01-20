Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Comedy
Synopsis
An ex-pop singer kills her much-hated husband to be with her young lover. Her daughter plots Electra-like revenge.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2003
World premiere
20 January 2003
Release date
20 January 2003
Russia
20 January 2003
Kazakhstan
31 October 2003
USA
20 January 2003
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$320,092
Production
Aviator Films, Bill Kenwright Films
Also known as
Die, Mommie, Die!, Piccole bugie travestite, Умри, мамочка, умри, ダイ・マミー・ダイ
Director
Mark Rucker
Cast
Charles Busch
Angela Paton
Jason Priestley
Natasha Lyonne
Frances Conroy
Cast and Crew
votes
Quotes
Edith Sussman
What kind of a crazy world is this? My father's dead and my mother's gigolo shows up ready for some hot action!
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
