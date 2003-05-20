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7.4
Kinoafisha Films Seducing Doctor Lewis
7.4

Seducing Doctor Lewis

, 2003
La grande séduction
Canada / Drama / 18+
7.4

Cast

Raymond Bouchard
Germain Lesage
David Boutin
Christopher Lewis
Benoît Brière
Pierre Collin
Rita Lafontaine
Hélène Lesage
Clémence DesRochers
Lucie Laurier
Eve Beauchemin
Bruno Blanchet
Donald Pilon
Nathalie Gascon
Marie-France Lambert
Dominik Dagenais
Germain Lesage enfant
Director Jean-François Pouliot
Writer Ken Scott
Composer Jean-Marie Benoît
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 26 March 2004
World premiere 20 May 2003
Release date
20 May 2003 Canada
28 April 2004 France
2 December 2004 Germany
26 March 2004 Italy
20 May 2003 USA
Worldwide Gross $13,743,316
Production Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC), Crédit d'Impôt Cinéma et Télévision, Fonds de télévision et de câblodistribution pour la porduction d'émissions canadiennes
Also known as
La grande séduction, Seducing Doctor Lewis, La gran seducción, A Grande Sedução, Die große Verführung, La grande seduzione, Seducing Dr. Lewis, Viettelyksen voima, Моя прекрасная глушь, 大いなる休暇, 诱惑医生一百天, Великий соблазн, Соблазнение доктора Льюиса, Seducing Dr Lewis

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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