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Poster of The Barbarian Invasions
5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Barbarian Invasions
5.5

The Barbarian Invasions

, 2003
The Barbarian Invasions
Canada, France / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Barbarian Invasions
5.5

Synopsis

During his final days, a dying man is reunited with old friends, former lovers, his ex-wife, and his estranged son.

Cast

Rémy Girard
Rémy Girard
Rémy
Stéphane Rousseau
Sébastien
Dorothée Berryman
Louise
Louise Portal
Diane Leonard
Dominique Michel
Dominique St. Arnaud
Yves Jacques
Yves Jacques
Claude
Marie-Josée Croze
Marie-Josée Croze
Nathalie
Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren
Denys Arcand
Denys Arcand
Dominic Darceuil
Pierre Curzi
Pierre Curzi
Pierre Citrouillard
Roy Dupuis
Roy Dupuis
Director Denys Arcand
Writer Denys Arcand
Composer Pierre Aviat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 27 November 2003
World premiere 1 May 2003
Release date
7 October 2003 Russia 16+
29 January 2004 Argentina
1 April 2004 Australia
19 March 2004 Austria
7 October 2003 Belarus
1 October 2003 Belgium
1 May 2003 Canada
21 May 2004 Chile
3 October 2003 Denmark
5 January 2005 Egypt
28 November 2003 Finland
24 September 2003 France
27 November 2003 Germany
20 February 2004 Great Britain
26 December 2003 Greece
17 June 2004 Hong Kong
3 June 2004 Hungary
2 April 2004 Iceland
1 January 2004 Israel
5 December 2003 Italy
7 October 2003 Kazakhstan
3 October 2003 Luxembourg
6 May 2004 Netherlands
8 April 2004 Peru
7 November 2003 Poland
5 December 2003 Portugal
12 March 2004 Romania
1 March 2004 Slovakia
21 October 2003 Spain
28 November 2003 Sweden
2 January 2004 Switzerland
14 November 2003 Turkey
21 November 2003 USA
7 October 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 6,000,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross $34,883,010
Production Pyramide Productions, Cinémaginaire Inc., Astral Films
Also known as
Les invasions barbares, The Barbarian Invasions, Las invasiones bárbaras, As Invasões Bárbaras, Barbaarien invaasio, Barbarenes invasjon, Barbarernes invasion, Barbarların istilası, Barbárok a kapuk előtt, Barbarske invazije, Cuộc Xâm Lược Man Rợ, De barbariska invasionerna, Die Invasion der Barbaren, I epelasi ton varvaron, Invasion of the Barbarians, Invazije varvara, Inwazja barbarzyńców, Le invasioni barbariche, Minasan, sayounara, Mis últimos días. Las invasiones bárbaras, Tahajom e Barbarha, Vdor barbarov, Η επέλαση των βαρβάρων, Навали варварів, Нашествие варваров, Нашествията на варварите, みなさん、さようなら（2003）, 老爸的單程車票, تهاجم بربرها, 야만적 침략

Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2023

Quotes

Rémy [in French] Contrary to belief, the 20th century wasn't that bloody. It's agreed that wars caused 100 million deaths. Add 10 million for the Russian gulags. The Chinese camps, we'll never know, but say 20 million. So 130, 145 million dead. Not all that impressive. In the 16th century, the Spanish and Portuguese managed, without gas chambers or bombs, to slaughter 150 million Indians in Latin America. With axes! That's a lot of work, sister. Even if they had church support, it was an achievement. So much so tha the Dutch, English, French, and later Americans followed their lead and butchered another 50 million. 200 million dead in all! The greatest massacre in history took place right here. And not the tiniest holocaust museum. The history of mankind is a history of horrors.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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