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6.4
Kinoafisha Films Whatever We Do
6.4

Whatever We Do

, 2003
Whatever We Do
USA / Short / 18+
6.4

Synopsis

Twenty margaritas and 10 shots of tequila, with a few ounces of debauchery, bring four friends closer to the truth than they have been for years.

Cast

Tim Roth
Tim Roth
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel
Scott Bloom
Vincent Laresca
Director Kevin Connolly
Writer Nick Cassavetes
Composer Michael Bloom
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 25 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 1 January 2003
Release date
1 January 2003 Russia 16+
1 January 2003 Kazakhstan
16 January 2003 USA
1 January 2003 Ukraine
Production Fox Searchlab, Chanticleer Films, Maguire Entertainment
Also known as
Whatever We Do, Mida iganes me teeme, Ne Yaparsak Yapalım, Что бы мы ни делали

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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