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Misadventures in 3D
4.5
Misadventures in 3D
, 2003
Misadventures in 3D
Belgium / Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.5
Cast
Kim Delgado
News Reporter
Stuart Pankin
Professor, Max
Tate Ammons
Inspector #2
Yasmina Anderson
Security Guard #1
Brandon Banks
Security Guard #2
Jorie Burgos
Photographer
Becky Meister
Projectionist
Ken Semer
Inspector #1
Director
Ben Stassen
Writer
Kurt Frey
,
Kim Nelson-Frey
,
Ben Stassen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium
Runtime
40 minutes
Production year
2003
World premiere
7 November 2003
Production
nWave Pictures
Also known as
Misadventures in 3D
More
Film rating
4.5
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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