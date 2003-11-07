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Poster of Misadventures in 3D
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Misadventures in 3D
4.5

Misadventures in 3D

, 2003
Misadventures in 3D
Belgium / Short / 18+
Poster of Misadventures in 3D
4.5

Cast

Kim Delgado
News Reporter
Stuart Pankin
Professor, Max
Tate Ammons
Inspector #2
Yasmina Anderson
Security Guard #1
Brandon Banks
Security Guard #2
Jorie Burgos
Photographer
Becky Meister
Projectionist
Ken Semer
Inspector #1
Director Ben Stassen
Writer Kurt Frey, Kim Nelson-Frey, Ben Stassen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium
Runtime 40 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 7 November 2003
Production nWave Pictures
Also known as
Misadventures in 3D

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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