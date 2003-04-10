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Poster of Ghosts of the Abyss
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Ghosts of the Abyss
6.8

Ghosts of the Abyss

, 2003
Ghosts of the Abyss
Mexico, USA / Documentary, Family / 18+
Poster of Ghosts of the Abyss
6.8

Synopsis

With a team of the world's foremost historic and marine experts as well as friend Bill Paxton, James Cameron embarks on an unscripted adventure back to the wreck of the Titanic where nearly 1,500 souls lost their lives almost a century ago.

Cast

Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton
Self
James Cameron
James Cameron
Self
Lewis Abernathy
Self
John Bruno
Lori Johnston
Self
John Broadwater
Self
Charles Pellegrino
Self
Don Lynch
Thomas Andrews
Don Lynch
Thomas Andrews
Ken Marschall
J. Bruce Ismay
Ken Marschall
J. Bruce Ismay
Mike Cameron
Self
Director James Cameron
Composer Joel McNeely
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico / USA
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2003
Online premiere 14 March 2023
World premiere 10 April 2003
Release date
4 February 2004 Germany 0
15 September 2005 Mexico
10 April 2003 USA PG
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $27,570,076
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Walden Media, Earthship Productions
Also known as
Ghosts of the Abyss, Misterios del Titanic, A Titanic szellemei, Con Tàu Ma, Die Geister der Titanic, Fantasmas do Abismo, Fantasmata tis avyssou, Fantomele de pe Titanic, Fantômes des abysses, Głosy z głębin, Kuristiku vaimud, Les fantômes du Titanic, Titanic 3D: Az óceán szelleme, Titanic3D: Ghosts of the Abyss, Titāniks: dzelmes rēgs, Φαντάσματα της αβύσσου, Духове от бездната, Привиди безодні, Призраки бездны, ジェームズ・キャメロンのタイタニックの秘密, 海底幽灵, 深渊幽灵, 铁达尼号之深渊幽魂, Titanic 3D

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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