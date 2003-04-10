With a team of the world's foremost historic and marine experts as well as friend Bill Paxton, James Cameron embarks on an unscripted adventure back to the wreck of the Titanic where nearly 1,500 souls lost their lives almost a century ago.
ProductionWalt Disney Pictures, Walden Media, Earthship Productions
Also known as
Ghosts of the Abyss, Misterios del Titanic, A Titanic szellemei, Con Tàu Ma, Die Geister der Titanic, Fantasmas do Abismo, Fantasmata tis avyssou, Fantomele de pe Titanic, Fantômes des abysses, Głosy z głębin, Kuristiku vaimud, Les fantômes du Titanic, Titanic 3D: Az óceán szelleme, Titanic3D: Ghosts of the Abyss, Titāniks: dzelmes rēgs, Φαντάσματα της αβύσσου, Духове от бездната, Привиди безодні, Призраки бездны, ジェームズ・キャメロンのタイタニックの秘密, 海底幽灵, 深渊幽灵, 铁达尼号之深渊幽魂, Titanic 3D
Film rating
6.8
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Quotes
Bill PaxtonThe crucial thing about deep-sea photography is lighting.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.