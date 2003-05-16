ProductionFilmFour, IAC Film, Natural Nylon Entertainment
Also known as
To Kill a King, A királyt megölni..., A ucide un rege, Cromwell & Fairfax, La mort d'un roi, La Muerte De Un Rey, Matar a un rey, Matar o Rei, Morte ao Rei, Nogalināt Karali, O vasilias prepei na pethanei, Sankareita ja vihollisia, Ubiti kralja, Uccidere il re, Zabić króla, Ο βασιλιάς πρέπει να πεθάνει, Да убиеш крал, Убить короля, クロムウェル〜英国王への挑戦〜, 叛徒与英雄, 处死国王, 杀死国王
Film rating
5.9
Rate18 votes
6.2IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Stills
Quotes
Denzil HollesAt last we all can sleep soundly, knowing that for once the King cannot impose a new tax on us in the morning.
Sir Thomas FairfaxYou make it sound as if you fought the war only to save your profits, Holles!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.