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Poster of To Kill a King
5.9
Kinoafisha Films To Kill a King
5.9

To Kill a King

, 2003
To Kill a King
Great Britain, Germany / History, Drama / 18+
Poster of To Kill a King
5.9

Cast

Tim Roth
Tim Roth
Oliver Cromwell
Rupert Everett
Rupert Everett
King Charles I
Olivia Williams
Olivia Williams
Lady Anne Fairfax
Corin Redgrave
Lord de Vere
Finbar Lynch
Cousin Henry
Julian Rhind-Tutt
Julian Rhind-Tutt
James
Jeremy Swift
Jeremy Swift
Earl of Whitby
James Bolam
Denzil Holles
Dougray Scott
Dougray Scott
Sir Thomas Fairfax
Adrian Scarborough
Adrian Scarborough
Sergeant Joyce
Director Mike Barker
Writer Jenny Mayhew
Composer Richard G. Mitchell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 16 May 2003
Release date
9 October 2003 Russia 12+
28 November 2003 Belarus
16 May 2003 Great Britain
26 September 2003 Greece
28 November 2003 Kazakhstan
28 November 2003 Ukraine
Budget $14,300,000
Worldwide Gross $567,471
Production FilmFour, IAC Film, Natural Nylon Entertainment
Also known as
To Kill a King, A királyt megölni..., A ucide un rege, Cromwell & Fairfax, La mort d'un roi, La Muerte De Un Rey, Matar a un rey, Matar o Rei, Morte ao Rei, Nogalināt Karali, O vasilias prepei na pethanei, Sankareita ja vihollisia, Ubiti kralja, Uccidere il re, Zabić króla, Ο βασιλιάς πρέπει να πεθάνει, Да убиеш крал, Убить короля, クロムウェル〜英国王への挑戦〜, 叛徒与英雄, 处死国王, 杀死国王

Film rating

5.9
Rate 18 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

Denzil Holles At last we all can sleep soundly, knowing that for once the King cannot impose a new tax on us in the morning.
Sir Thomas Fairfax You make it sound as if you fought the war only to save your profits, Holles!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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