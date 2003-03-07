Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of My Life Without Me
Poster of My Life Without Me
Рейтинги
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films My Life Without Me

My Life Without Me

My Life Without Me 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Canada / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 16 October 2003
World premiere 7 March 2003
Release date
14 August 2003 Czechia 15+
24 December 2003 France
2 October 2003 Netherlands
7 March 2003 Spain
26 September 2003 USA
MPAA R
Budget €2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,781,854
Production El Deseo, Milestone Entertainment, Antena 3 Televisión
Also known as
My Life Without Me, Mi vida sin mí, Ma vie sans moi, Mein Leben ohne mich, A Minha Vida Sem Mim, Aika ei anna armoa & Elämäni ilman minua, Az élet nélkülem, Elämäni ilman minua, La mia vita senza me, La vida sin mí, Mano gyvenimas be manęs, Mi vida sin mi, Minha Vida Sem Mim, Mitt liv utan mig, Mitt liv uten meg, Moj život bez mene, Moje życie beze mnie, Zoi horis emena, Ζωή χωρίς εμένα, Животът ми без мен, Моя жизнь без меня, 死ぬまでにしたい10のこと, 無我新生活
Director
Isabel Coixet
Isabel Coixet
Cast
Sarah Polley
Sarah Polley
Amanda Plummer
Amanda Plummer
Leonor Watling
Leonor Watling
Debbie Harry
Scott Speedman
Scott Speedman
Cast and Crew
Similar films for My Life Without Me
The Secret Life of Words 7.4
The Secret Life of Words (2005)
Map of the Sounds of Tokyo 6.6
Map of the Sounds of Tokyo (2009)
The Sweet Hereafter 7.2
The Sweet Hereafter (1997)
Take This Waltz 7.0
Take This Waltz (2011)
I've Loved You So Long 7.3
I've Loved You So Long (2008)
Interview 6.6
Interview (2007)
Away from Her 6.8
Away from Her (2006)
The Truth About Love 5.4
The Truth About Love (2005)
The I Inside 6.2
The I Inside (2003)
The Bookshop 6.6
The Bookshop (2017)
6.0
Those Who Love (1998)
Paris, je t aime 7.1
Paris, je t aime (2006)

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Ann [off] This is you. Eyes closed, out in the rain. You never thought you'd be doing something like this, you never saw yourself as, I don't know how you'd describe it... Is like one of those people who like looking up at the moon, who spend hours gazing at the waves or the sunset or... I guess you know the kind of people I'm talking about. Maybe you don't. Anyway, you kind of like being like this, fighting the cold, feeling the water seep through your shirt and getting through your skin. And the feel of the ground growing soft beneath your feet. And the smell. And the sound of the rain hitting the leaves. All the things they talked about in the books you haven't read. This is you, who would have guessed it? You.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more