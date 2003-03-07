My Life Without Me, Mi vida sin mí, Ma vie sans moi, Mein Leben ohne mich, A Minha Vida Sem Mim, Aika ei anna armoa & Elämäni ilman minua, Az élet nélkülem, Elämäni ilman minua, La mia vita senza me, La vida sin mí, Mano gyvenimas be manęs, Mi vida sin mi, Minha Vida Sem Mim, Mitt liv utan mig, Mitt liv uten meg, Moj život bez mene, Moje życie beze mnie, Zoi horis emena, Ζωή χωρίς εμένα, Животът ми без мен, Моя жизнь без меня, 死ぬまでにしたい10のこと, 無我新生活
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Ann[off]This is you. Eyes closed, out in the rain. You never thought you'd be doing something like this, you never saw yourself as, I don't know how you'd describe it... Is like one of those people who like looking up at the moon, who spend hours gazing at the waves or the sunset or... I guess you know the kind of people I'm talking about. Maybe you don't. Anyway, you kind of like being like this, fighting the cold, feeling the water seep through your shirt and getting through your skin. And the feel of the ground growing soft beneath your feet. And the smell. And the sound of the rain hitting the leaves. All the things they talked about in the books you haven't read. This is you, who would have guessed it? You.