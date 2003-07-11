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Poster of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
6.0

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

, 2003
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
USA / Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
6.0

Synopsis

In an alternate Victorian Age world, a group of famous contemporary fantasy, science fiction, and adventure characters team up on a secret mission.

Cast

Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Allan Quatermain
Stuart Townsend
Stuart Townsend
Dorian Gray
Peta Wilson
Peta Wilson
Mina Harker
Shane West
Shane West
Tom Sawyer
Jason Flemyng
Jason Flemyng
Edward Hyde
Tony Curran
Tony Curran
Rodney Skinner
Max Ryan
Max Ryan
Dante
James Babson
Richard Roxburgh
Richard Roxburgh
M
Naseeruddin Shah
Captain Nemo
Tom Goodman-Hill
Tom Goodman-Hill
Sanderson Reed
Bob Goodman
Bob Goodman
Director Stephen Norrington
Writer Alan Moore, Kevin O'Neill, James Robinson
Composer Trevor Jones
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 10 October 2003
World premiere 11 July 2003
Release date
28 August 2003 Russia 12+
11 September 2003 Argentina
2 October 2003 Australia
2 October 2003 Austria
3 September 2003 Bahrain
1 October 2003 Belarus
10 September 2003 Belgium
12 September 2003 Brazil
19 September 2003 Bulgaria
25 September 2003 Czechia
26 September 2003 Denmark
17 September 2003 Egypt
17 October 2003 El Salvador
12 September 2003 Estonia
17 October 2003 Finland
1 October 2003 France
2 October 2003 Germany
17 October 2003 Great Britain
17 October 2003 Greece
4 September 2003 Hong Kong
2 October 2003 Hungary
12 September 2003 Iceland
17 October 2003 Ireland
9 October 2003 Israel
10 October 2003 Italy
11 October 2003 Japan
1 October 2003 Kazakhstan
16 December 2003 Kuwait
10 October 2003 Lithuania
12 September 2003 Mexico
11 September 2003 Netherlands
21 August 2003 New Zealand
4 September 2003 North Macedonia
3 October 2003 Norway
19 September 2003 Panama
18 September 2003 Peru
13 August 2003 Philippines
24 October 2003 Poland
3 October 2003 Portugal
14 August 2003 Singapore
25 September 2003 Slovakia
2 October 2003 Slovenia
3 October 2003 South Africa
14 August 2003 South Korea
5 September 2003 Spain
24 October 2003 Sweden
2 October 2003 Switzerland
24 October 2003 Turkey
11 July 2003 USA
1 October 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $78,000,000
Worldwide Gross $179,265,204
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Angry Films, International Production Company
Also known as
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, La liga extraordinaria, Die Liga der außergewöhnlichen Gentlemen, The League, 天降奇兵, A Liga Extraordinária, A szövetség, Det hemmelighedsfulde selskab, Družba pravih džentlmena, Druzba pravih gospodov, Ekstraordinarių džentelmenų lyga, Extraordinary Gentlemen, Herrasmiesliiga, I symmahia, La leggenda degli uomini straordinari, La Liga de los Hombres Extraordinarios, La ligue des gentlemen extraordinaires, La lliga dels homes extraordinaris, League of Legend, Lidhja e njerëzve të jashtëzakonshëm, Lielisko džentlmeņu līga, Liga, Liga de Cavalheiros Extraordinários, Liga gentlemanilor extraordinari, Liga niezwykłych dżentelmenów, Liga výjimečných, Liga výnimočných, Liiga, LXG, LXG: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Muhteşem kahramanlar, The league: Det hemmelighedsfulde selskab, Thợ Săn Siêu Hạng, Η συμμαχία, Лига выдающихся джентльменов, Лига изузетних џентлмена, Лигата на необикновените, Ліга видатних джентльменів, जाबांज: दि पॉवर ऑफ सेवेन, リーグ・オブ・レジェンド/時空を超えた戦い, 奇幻兵團LXG, Ligata na neobiknovenite, Клуб выдающихся джентльменов, Die Liga der aussergwöhnlichen Gentlemen, Liga izuzetnih džentlmena, Liga vydayushchikhsya dzhentl'menov, Liha vydatnykh dzhentlʹmeniv

Film rating

6.0
Rate 18 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

In one scene, Peta Wilson delivers a humorous impersonation of Sir Sean Connery's voice. According to Wilson, the bit was added at the last minute and she felt nervous performing it, because impersonations of Connery were regarded as a no‑no on set. Before filming she phoned Connery and offered to drop the accent, but he encouraged her to go ahead. Afterwards she asked him what he thought; he replied, 'You were brilliant!' She was taken aback and asked if he really meant it. He answered, 'Yes — it's dreadful! It's the worst impersonation I've ever heard, and that's what makes it perfect.'

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