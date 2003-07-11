|28 August 2003
|Russia
|12+
|11 September 2003
|Argentina
|2 October 2003
|Australia
|2 October 2003
|Austria
|3 September 2003
|Bahrain
|1 October 2003
|Belarus
|10 September 2003
|Belgium
|12 September 2003
|Brazil
|19 September 2003
|Bulgaria
|25 September 2003
|Czechia
|26 September 2003
|Denmark
|17 September 2003
|Egypt
|17 October 2003
|El Salvador
|12 September 2003
|Estonia
|17 October 2003
|Finland
|1 October 2003
|France
|2 October 2003
|Germany
|17 October 2003
|Great Britain
|17 October 2003
|Greece
|4 September 2003
|Hong Kong
|2 October 2003
|Hungary
|12 September 2003
|Iceland
|17 October 2003
|Ireland
|9 October 2003
|Israel
|10 October 2003
|Italy
|11 October 2003
|Japan
|1 October 2003
|Kazakhstan
|16 December 2003
|Kuwait
|10 October 2003
|Lithuania
|12 September 2003
|Mexico
|11 September 2003
|Netherlands
|21 August 2003
|New Zealand
|4 September 2003
|North Macedonia
|3 October 2003
|Norway
|19 September 2003
|Panama
|18 September 2003
|Peru
|13 August 2003
|Philippines
|24 October 2003
|Poland
|3 October 2003
|Portugal
|14 August 2003
|Singapore
|25 September 2003
|Slovakia
|2 October 2003
|Slovenia
|3 October 2003
|South Africa
|14 August 2003
|South Korea
|5 September 2003
|Spain
|24 October 2003
|Sweden
|2 October 2003
|Switzerland
|24 October 2003
|Turkey
|11 July 2003
|USA
|1 October 2003
|Ukraine
In one scene, Peta Wilson delivers a humorous impersonation of Sir Sean Connery's voice. According to Wilson, the bit was added at the last minute and she felt nervous performing it, because impersonations of Connery were regarded as a no‑no on set. Before filming she phoned Connery and offered to drop the accent, but he encouraged her to go ahead. Afterwards she asked him what he thought; he replied, 'You were brilliant!' She was taken aback and asked if he really meant it. He answered, 'Yes — it's dreadful! It's the worst impersonation I've ever heard, and that's what makes it perfect.'