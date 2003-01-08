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Poster of Just Married
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Just Married
6.4

Just Married

, 2003
Just Married
USA, Germany / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Just Married
6.4

Cast

Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher
Tom
Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy
Sarah
Monet Mazur
Monet Mazur
Lauren
Christian Kane
Christian Kane
Peter Prentiss
David Moscow
Kyle
David Rasche
David Rasche
Mr. McNerney
Thad Luckinbill
Willie McNerney
David Agranov
Paul McNerney
Taran Killam
Taran Killam
Dickie McNerney
Raymond J. Barry
Mr. Leezak
Director Shawn Levy
Writer Sam Harper
Composer Christophe Beck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 21 March 2003
World premiere 8 January 2003
Release date
17 April 2003 Russia 12+
20 February 2003 Australia
17 April 2003 Belarus
9 January 2003 Canada
12 June 2003 Czechia 12+
9 July 2003 France
2 April 2003 Germany
20 March 2003 Great Britain
19 September 2003 Italy
17 April 2003 Kazakhstan
9 June 2003 Lithuania
5 February 2003 Mexico
13 June 2003 Portugal
8 January 2003 Romania 12
7 March 2003 South Korea 15
4 April 2003 Spain
10 January 2003 USA
17 April 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $101,564,935
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Robert Simonds Productions, Mediastream Dritte Film GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG
Also known as
Just Married, Recién casados, Smekmånaden, Casados de Fresco, Jaunavedžiai, Just married, no sex!, Líbánky, Medové týždne, Nouveaux mariés, Nowożeńcy, Oggi sposi... niente sesso, Põrgulikud mesinädalad, Pour le meilleur et pour le rire, Pravkar porocena, Recém-Casados, Szakítópróba, Tineri însurăţei, Upravo venčani, Upravo vjencani, Voll verheiratet, Yeni Evli, Yêu Là Cưới, Παντρευτείτε, χωρίστε, τελειώσατε!, Бракувани, Молодожёны, Молодята, ジャスト・マリッジ, 新婚告急, Nouveaux maries

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 28 December 2023

Quotes

Mr. Leezak You never see the hard days in a photo album, but those are the ones that get you from one happy snap shot to the next.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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