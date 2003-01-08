|17 April 2003
|Russia
|12+
|20 February 2003
|Australia
|17 April 2003
|Belarus
|9 January 2003
|Canada
|12 June 2003
|Czechia
|12+
|9 July 2003
|France
|2 April 2003
|Germany
|20 March 2003
|Great Britain
|19 September 2003
|Italy
|17 April 2003
|Kazakhstan
|9 June 2003
|Lithuania
|5 February 2003
|Mexico
|13 June 2003
|Portugal
|8 January 2003
|Romania
|12
|7 March 2003
|South Korea
|15
|4 April 2003
|Spain
|10 January 2003
|USA
|17 April 2003
|Ukraine
Prior to shooting the sequence with the car buried in the snow, Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher had an argument, which helped them get through the take without bursting into laughter.