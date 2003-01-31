Menu
Happiness Costs Nothing

Happiness Costs Nothing 18+
Synopsis

A man in his forties has had enough. He leaves his loveless family, uninspiring job and fake friends and tries to find something more. He meets a young woman he falls for, but she puts him on the test.
Country France / Italy / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 31 January 2003
Release date
31 January 2003 Italy T
31 January 2003 USA
Worldwide Gross $258,137
Production Bianca Film, Canal+, EuropaCorp
Also known as
La felicità non costa niente, Happiness Costs Nothing, I eftyhia den kostizei tipota, La felicità, le bonheur ne coûte rien
Director
Mimmo Calopresti
Cast
Vincent Perez
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Francesca Neri
Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.2 IMDb
