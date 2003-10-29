Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack The Human Stain

Granted, she's not my first love. Granted, she's not my great love. But she is sure as hell my last love. Doesn't that count for something?

Coleman Silk Granted, she's not my first love. Granted, she's not my great love. But she is sure as hell my last love. Doesn't that count for something?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.