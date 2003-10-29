|5 February 2004
|Russia
|Пирамида
|16+
|5 February 2004
|Belarus
|11 March 2004
|Czechia
|15+
|29 October 2003
|Denmark
|11
|29 October 2003
|Finland
|K-16
|29 October 2003
|France
|18 December 2003
|Germany
|23 January 2004
|Ireland
|5 February 2004
|Kazakhstan
|31 October 2003
|USA
|5 February 2004
|Ukraine
A mole was added to the side of Sir Anthony Hopkins's (Coleman Silk's) head because Wentworth Miller (the young Coleman Silk) already had a mole on that side of his head. Hopkins also wore green contact lenses to match the colour of Miller's eyes.