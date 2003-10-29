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Poster of The Human Stain
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Human Stain
6.2

The Human Stain

, 2003
The Human Stain
USA, Germany, France / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Human Stain
6.2

Synopsis

When a disgraced former college dean has a romance with a mysterious younger woman haunted by her dark, twisted past, he is forced to confront a shocking fact about his own life that he has kept secret for 50 years.

Cast

Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins
Coleman Silk
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Faunia Farley
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Lester Farley
Wentworth Miller
Wentworth Miller
Young Coleman Silk
Gary Sinise
Gary Sinise
Nathan Zuckerman
Jacinda Barrett
Jacinda Barrett
Steena Paulsson
John Cenatiempo
John Cenatiempo
John Finn
John Finn
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Harry J. Lennix
Harry J. Lennix
Mr. Silk
Ron Canada
Mimi Kuzyk
Director Robert Benton
Writer Nicholas Meyer, Philip Roth
Composer Rachel Portman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany / France
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 13 November 2003
World premiere 29 October 2003
Release date
5 February 2004 Russia Пирамида 16+
5 February 2004 Belarus
11 March 2004 Czechia 15+
29 October 2003 Denmark 11
29 October 2003 Finland K-16
29 October 2003 France
18 December 2003 Germany
23 January 2004 Ireland
5 February 2004 Kazakhstan
31 October 2003 USA
5 February 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $22,954,068
Production Miramax, Lakeshore Entertainment, Stone Village Pictures
Also known as
The Human Stain, La piel del deseo, Človeški madež, Culpa Humana, Der menschliche Makel, Ha-Ketem Ha-Enoshi, Ihmisen tahra, İnsan Lekesi, La couleur du mensonge, La macchia umana, La mancha humana, La taca humana, La tache, Lidská skvrna, Ľudská škvrna, Pata umanã, Piętno, Revelações, Rüvetatud au, Suteršta garbė, Szégyenfolt, To anthropino stigma, Tragovi na duši, Το ανθρώπινο στίγμα, Заплямована репутація, Запятнанная репутация, Скрити белези, Трагови на души/Tragovi na duši, Човечка дамка, 人性污點, 白いカラス

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 5 February 2025
Listen to the
soundtrack The Human Stain

Quotes

Coleman Silk Granted, she's not my first love. Granted, she's not my great love. But she is sure as hell my last love. Doesn't that count for something?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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