Dr. Buddy Rydell Let me explain something to you, Dave. There are two kinds of angry people in this world: explosive and implosive. Explosive is the kind of individual you see screaming at the cashier for not taking their coupons. Implosive is the cashier who remains quiet day after day and finally shoots everyone in the store. You're the cashier.

Dave Buznik No, no, no. I'm the guy hiding in the frozen food section dialling 911. I swear.