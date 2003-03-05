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Poster of Anger Management
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Anger Management
6.5

Anger Management

, 2003
Anger Management
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Anger Management
6.5

Cast

Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Dr. Buddy Rydell
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Dave Buznik
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
Linda
Luis Guzmán
Luis Guzmán
Lou
Jonathan Loughran
Nate
January Jones
January Jones
Gina
John Turturro
John Turturro
Lynne Thigpen
Judge Brenda Daniels
Nancy Carell
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Allen Covert
Andrew
Heather Graham
Heather Graham
Director Peter Segal
Writer David Dorfman
Composer Teddy Castellucci
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 8 May 2003
World premiere 5 March 2003
Release date
19 June 2003 Russia Каскад 12+
19 June 2003 Belarus
11 April 2003 Brazil 14
6 June 2003 Bulgaria
11 April 2003 Canada
26 June 2003 Czechia U
1 August 2003 Denmark
4 June 2003 France
8 May 2003 Germany
6 June 2003 Great Britain
13 June 2003 Greece
12 June 2003 Hungary
6 June 2003 Ireland
13 June 2003 Italy
19 June 2003 Kazakhstan
5 June 2003 Netherlands
23 April 2003 Philippines R-13
10 June 2008 Poland
5 June 2003 South Korea 15
6 June 2003 Spain
11 April 2003 USA
19 June 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $75,000,000
Worldwide Gross $195,745,823
Production Revolution Studios, Happy Madison Productions, Anger Management LLC
Also known as
Anger Management, Locos de ira, Die Wutprobe, Kontrola Besa, Al naibii tratament!, Anger Management - kiukkuterapian tarpeessa, Asabiyim, Askiseis iremias, Bes pod kontrolo, Bez ljutnje, molim, Chế Ngự Cuồng Nộ, Dusmu terapija, Dwóch gniewnych ludzi, Ejecutivo agresivo, Executiu agressiu, Executivo agresivo, Ki nevel a végén?, Kontrola bijesa, Kurs sebeovládání, Kurz sebaovládania, Méchant malade, N.Y.式ハッピーセラピー, Psichoterapija, Self Control, Terapi for korte lunter, Terapia d'urto, Terapia de Choque, Tratamento de Choque, Viharavi, Ασκήσεις ηρεμίας, Без љутње, молим, Контроль над гнівом, Психаротерапия, Управление гневом, 抓狂管訓班, Die Wutprobe - Spürt die Liebe, Kurz sebeovládání, 以怒制怒, Kurs sebeovladani

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

Dr. Buddy Rydell Let me explain something to you, Dave. There are two kinds of angry people in this world: explosive and implosive. Explosive is the kind of individual you see screaming at the cashier for not taking their coupons. Implosive is the cashier who remains quiet day after day and finally shoots everyone in the store. You're the cashier.
Dave Buznik No, no, no. I'm the guy hiding in the frozen food section dialling 911. I swear.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Adam Sandler arranged for copies of the film to be supplied to US military bases in the Persian Gulf supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom immediately upon its release. The supplied copies included a five-minute introduction by Adam Sandler, in which he personally thanks the troops for their service.

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