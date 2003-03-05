|19 June 2003
|Russia
|Каскад
|12+
|19 June 2003
|Belarus
|11 April 2003
|Brazil
|14
|6 June 2003
|Bulgaria
|11 April 2003
|Canada
|26 June 2003
|Czechia
|U
|1 August 2003
|Denmark
|4 June 2003
|France
|8 May 2003
|Germany
|6 June 2003
|Great Britain
|13 June 2003
|Greece
|12 June 2003
|Hungary
|6 June 2003
|Ireland
|13 June 2003
|Italy
|19 June 2003
|Kazakhstan
|5 June 2003
|Netherlands
|23 April 2003
|Philippines
|R-13
|10 June 2008
|Poland
|5 June 2003
|South Korea
|15
|6 June 2003
|Spain
|11 April 2003
|USA
|19 June 2003
|Ukraine
Adam Sandler arranged for copies of the film to be supplied to US military bases in the Persian Gulf supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom immediately upon its release. The supplied copies included a five-minute introduction by Adam Sandler, in which he personally thanks the troops for their service.