Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Red Knight
4.4
Kinoafisha Films The Red Knight
4.4

The Red Knight

, 2003
Rencontre avec le dragon
France, Luxembourg / Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Red Knight
4.4

Synopsis

Who really is behind the legend of "Red Dragon"?

Cast

Daniel Auteuil
Daniel Auteuil
Guillaume de Montauban, dit Dragon Rouge
Nicolas Nollet
Félix de Sisteron
Sergi López
Sergi López
Raoul de Ventadour
Emmanuelle Devos
Emmanuelle Devos
Gisela von Bingen
Titoff
Hugues de Pertuys
Gilbert Melki
Micholas Mespoulède
Maurice Garrel
Duc de Belzince
Claude Perron
Claude Perron
Isabelle de Ventadour
Frédéric Proust
Baron Léon de Courtenay
Jean-François Gallotte
Pape Innocent III
Director Hélène Angel
Writer Hélène Angel, Jean-Claude Janer, Agnès de Sacy
Composer Philippe Miller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 17 May 2003
Release date
6 August 2003 France
17 May 2003 Germany
Worldwide Gross $649,098
Production Diaphana Distribution, France 3 Cinéma, Rhône-Alpes Cinéma
Also known as
Rencontre avec le dragon, A Vörös Sárkány lovagja, Der rote Tempelritter - Red Knight, Dragon Knight, Dragon Knight (USA), Dragon rouge, Mercenaires, O Cavaleiro Lendário, The Red Knight, レッドナイト

Film rating

4.4
Rate 12 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Red Knight

The Widow of St. Pierre
The Widow of St. Pierre Drama, History, Romantic
2000, Canada / France
7.0
A French Woman
A French Woman Romantic
1995, Great Britain / France / Germany
5.0
Happy as Lazzaro
Happy as Lazzaro Drama
2018, Italy / France / Switzerland
7.0
Remi
Remi Drama
2019, France
7.0
Tango libre
Tango libre Drama
2012, France / Belgium / Luxembourg
5.0
Map of the Sounds of Tokyo
Map of the Sounds of Tokyo Drama
2009, Spain
6.0
Orphan
Orphan Drama
2016, France
6.0
Just a Sigh
Just a Sigh Drama
2013, France / Belgium / Ireland
6.0
Leaving
Leaving Drama
2009, France
6.0
A Christmas Tale
A Christmas Tale Drama
2008, France
6.0
The Beat That My Heart Skipped
The Beat That My Heart Skipped Drama
2005, France
6.0
To Take a Wife
To Take a Wife Drama
2004, Israel / France
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more