6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Synopsis

After a series of Broadway flops, songwriter Bert Hanley (Dixon) goes to work at a musical camp for young performers. Inspired by the kids, he finds an opportunity to regain success by staging an altogether new production.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 21 January 2003
Release date
21 January 2003 Russia 18+
25 May 2005 Italy
21 January 2003 Kazakhstan
5 September 2003 USA
21 January 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $2,707,738
Production IFC Productions, Jersey Films, John Wells Productions
Also known as
Camp, Anekplirotoi erotes, Campo de Estrelas, Campo de Férias, Diventeranno famosi, Letni obóz, Star Camp - Bühne fürs Leben, Лагерь, キャンプ
Director
Todd Graff
Cast
Daniel Letterle
Joanna Chilcoat
Robin de Jesús
Stephen Cutts
Vince Rimoldi
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Bert I'm gonna call it off.
Glen I think you'd better.
Fritzi Wait!
Bert Fritzi, what in the hell are you doing here?
Fritzi Well I... I knew you'd be discussing stopping the show and I just thought how disappointed all the kids would be after...
Bert You scheming little bitch!
Fritzi Oh please! I'm a child.
Bert If you think for one...
Fritzi Oh save the speech, rummy. She's fucked, I'm ready, and the goddamn show must go on. So let's get cracking, shall we?
