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Poster of 18 ans après
4.7
Kinoafisha Films 18 ans après
4.7

18 ans après

, 2003
18 ans après
France / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of 18 ans après
4.7

Cast

Andre Dussollier
Andre Dussollier
Jacques
Michel Boujenah
Michel
Roland Giraud
Pierre
Madeleine Besson
Marie
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Sylvia
Line Renaud
Line Renaud
Julie
James Thierrée
James Thierrée
Arthur
Ken Samuels
John
Grégoire Lavollay-Porter
Jack
Lolita Chammah
Lolita Chammah
Ludovica
Director Coline Serreau
Writer Coline Serreau
Composer Coline Serreau
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 12 November 2018
World premiere 5 February 2003
Release date
11 December 2003 Russia
19 February 2003 Belgium
2 May 2003 Canada
5 February 2003 France
5 March 2004 Lithuania
21 January 2005 Mexico
19 March 2003 Morocco
26 June 2003 Netherlands
19 August 2004 Portugal
29 September 2005 Serbia
12 March 2004 Spain
5 February 2003 Switzerland
11 November 2003 USA
Worldwide Gross $8,785,730
Production Canal+, Eniloc Films, Les Films Alain Sarde
Also known as
18 ans après, 18 år senere, 18 Jahre später, 18 Years Later, 18 år senare, 18 évvel késõbb, 18 godina poslije, 18 години по-късно, 18 лет спустя, Három apának mennyi a fele?, Tres hombres y un biberón... 18 años después, Três Homens e um Berço - 18 Anos Depois, Três Solteirões e um Bebê - 18 Anos Depois, Tres solteros y un biberón: 18 años después, Dix-huit ans après

Film rating

4.7
Rate 12 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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