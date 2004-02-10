[subtitled version]

[first thing in the morning, Rachel walks into Esti's bedroom unannounced while Esti is still asleep]

Rachel Gerlik Esti, be careful not to walk barefoot here now.

[Rachel drapes a towel over Esti's bedroom door]

Esti Gerlik [groggily waking up] What?

[using a hammer, Rachel smashes the glass window on Esti's bedroom door]

Esti Gerlik [now wide awake] What are you doing?

Rachel Gerlik No one locks doors in my house. You want privacy? Get married.

[Tami, hearing the commotion, walks by]

Rachel Gerlik [as Rachel sweeps up the broken glass] Tami, be careful not to walk barefoot here.

Esti Gerlik [yelling] Are you out of your mind? Are you a total psycho? What's wrong with you? You should be committed. I swear I'll call the police.

Rachel Gerlik [calmly] Tami, bring me the garbage can.

Esti Gerlik [yelling] Does this seem normal to you?

Esti Gerlik [to Tami, as she goes for the garbage can] Why are you helping this madwoman?

Esti Gerlik Think I care? I'll show you privacy.

[Esti storms out of the bedroom to the living room and out onto the balcony]