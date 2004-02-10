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Poster of Medurat Hashevet
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Medurat Hashevet
7.0

Medurat Hashevet

, 2003
Medurat Hashevet
Israel / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Medurat Hashevet
7.0

Cast

Moshe Ivgy
Yossi
Maya Maron
Esti
Michaela Eshet
Rachel Gerlik
Assi Dayan
Motkeh
Yehoram Gaon
Moshe Weinstock
Oshri Cohen
Rafi
Hani Furstenberg
Hani Furstenberg
Tami Gerlik
Yehuda Levi
Yoel
Avi Grainik
Oded
Idit Teperson
Shula
Director Joseph Cedar
Writer Joseph Cedar
Composer Ofer Shalhin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 10 February 2004
Release date
2 September 2004 Israel
Worldwide Gross $34,835
Production Cinema Post Production Ltd.
Also known as
Medurat Hashevet, Campfire, Alrededor de la fogata, Fogueira, Tábortűz, Zachodni brzeg, Костер, Лагерен огън

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb

Quotes

[subtitled version]
[first thing in the morning, Rachel walks into Esti's bedroom unannounced while Esti is still asleep]
Rachel Gerlik Esti, be careful not to walk barefoot here now.
[Rachel drapes a towel over Esti's bedroom door]
Esti Gerlik [groggily waking up] What?
[using a hammer, Rachel smashes the glass window on Esti's bedroom door]
Esti Gerlik [now wide awake] What are you doing?
Rachel Gerlik No one locks doors in my house. You want privacy? Get married.
[Tami, hearing the commotion, walks by]
Rachel Gerlik [as Rachel sweeps up the broken glass] Tami, be careful not to walk barefoot here.
Esti Gerlik [yelling] Are you out of your mind? Are you a total psycho? What's wrong with you? You should be committed. I swear I'll call the police.
Rachel Gerlik [calmly] Tami, bring me the garbage can.
Esti Gerlik [yelling] Does this seem normal to you?
Esti Gerlik [to Tami, as she goes for the garbage can] Why are you helping this madwoman?
Esti Gerlik Think I care? I'll show you privacy.
[Esti storms out of the bedroom to the living room and out onto the balcony]
Esti Gerlik [yelling at the top of her lungs outside] Help! There's a crazy woman here. Someone call the police! Help!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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