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Poster of Not on the Lips
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Not on the Lips
6.1

Not on the Lips

, 2003
Pas sur la bouche
France / Romantic, Musical, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Not on the Lips
6.1

Cast

Sabine Azema
Sabine Azema
Gilberte Valandray
Isabelle Nanty
Isabelle Nanty
Arlette Poumaillac
Audrey Tautou
Audrey Tautou
Huguette Verberie
Pierre Arditi
Pierre Arditi
Georges Valandray
Darry Cowl
Madame Foin
Andre Dussollier
Andre Dussollier
Jalil Lespert
Jalil Lespert
Charley
Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson
Éric Thomson
Daniel Prévost
Faradel
Bérangère Allaux
Les jeune filles
Françoise Gillard
Les jeune filles
Director Alain Resnais
Writer André Barde
Composer Bruno Fontaine
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 3 December 2003
Release date
3 December 2003 France
6 September 2007 South Korea 15
2 April 2004 USA
Worldwide Gross $4,157,074
Production Arena Films, France 2 Cinéma, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Pas sur la bouche, Not on the Lips, A la boca no, Beijo na Boca, Não!, En la boca, no, Kad niekas nesužinotu, Mai sulla bocca, Na Boca, Não, Nem kell a csók, Nos Lábios Não, Ohi sto stoma, Pari no RenaiConcheruto, Tylko nie w usta, Только не в губы, 就是不親嘴, 巴里の恋愛協奏曲, 입술은 안돼요

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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