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Poster of Hard Ground
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Hard Ground
5.7

Hard Ground

, 2003
Hard Ground
USA / Adventure, Western / 18+
Poster of Hard Ground
5.7

Cast

Martin Kove
Floyd
Bruce Dern
Bruce Dern
Sheriff Hutch Hutchinson
Michael Shamus Wiles
Michael Shamus Wiles
Mundo
David Figlioli
Billy Bucklin
David Atkinson
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
John 'Chill' McKay
Amy Jo Johnson
Elizabeth Kennedy
Seth Peterson
Joshua
Larry Hankin
Larry Hankin
Toothless
Bill Henderson
Junior Gunn
Sergio Calderón
General Jesus Navarro
Director Frank Q. Dobbs
Writer Frank Q. Dobbs, David S. Cass Sr.
Composer Joe Kraemer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 12 July 2003
Release date
12 July 2003 USA
Production Hallmark Entertainment, Alpine Medien Productions, Larry Levinson Productions
Also known as
Hard Ground, Ameilikti dikaiosyni, Hard Ground - La vendetta di McKay, Rideg valóság, Terreno peligroso, Trilha Indomável, На том стоим, Сурова земя, Тверда земля

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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