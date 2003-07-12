Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Hard Ground
5.7
Hard Ground
, 2003
Hard Ground
USA / Adventure, Western / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
5.7
Cast
Martin Kove
Floyd
Bruce Dern
Sheriff Hutch Hutchinson
Michael Shamus Wiles
Mundo
David Figlioli
Billy Bucklin
David Atkinson
Burt Reynolds
John 'Chill' McKay
Amy Jo Johnson
Elizabeth Kennedy
Seth Peterson
Joshua
Larry Hankin
Toothless
Bill Henderson
Junior Gunn
Sergio Calderón
General Jesus Navarro
Director
Frank Q. Dobbs
Writer
Frank Q. Dobbs
,
David S. Cass Sr.
Composer
Joe Kraemer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2003
World premiere
12 July 2003
Release date
12 July 2003
USA
Production
Hallmark Entertainment, Alpine Medien Productions, Larry Levinson Productions
Also known as
Hard Ground, Ameilikti dikaiosyni, Hard Ground - La vendetta di McKay, Rideg valóság, Terreno peligroso, Trilha Indomável, На том стоим, Сурова земя, Тверда земля
More
Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Quotes
John McKay
Just you and me?
Hutch
I got me a tracker - I need a killer.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Hard Ground
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Adventure
2019, USA
7.0
Posse
Western
1975, USA
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree